Leigh Corfman Accuses Roy Moore Of Sexual Encounter When She Was 14: Moore Advised To Exit Senate Race

After a woman, Leigh Corfman, accused Roy Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was only 14, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has called on Roy Moore to exit the Alabama Senate race if the allegations against him are true. Corfman, according to the Washington Post, said that she was 14 and Roy Moore 32 in 1979 when he approached her and her mother outside an Alabama courtroom and struck up a conversation with them. Moore later offered to keep her eye on Corfman while her mother, Nancy Wells, now 71, went inside the courtroom for a child custody hearing.

Moore, 70, who is currently the Republican nominee in Alabama for a Senate seat, was reportedly an assistant district attorney when he met Corfman in 1979. Corfman, who is now 53-years-old, claims that after her mother left to attend the child custody hearing, Moore chatted with her and took her phone number before they parted. She claims that he picked her up secretly near their home in Gadsden a few days later. According to Corfman, Moore drove her to his home and kissed her and told her she looked pretty.

She said that during her second visit to his house, he undressed her and touched her sexually. He also made her touch him intimately.

According to the Washington Post, two of Corfman’s childhood friends corroborated the story. They recalled that Corfman told them at the time that she was dating a much older man. One of them recalled that Corfman identified the man as Moore.

Corfrman’s mother, Wells, said she did not learn of the relationship until a decade later. Moore was already a well-known local judge when Corfman told her mother about it.

The Washington Post also reports that three other women revealed that Moore tried to have a relationship with them when they were teenagers. All the women were between 16 and 18 years of age, and Moore was in his early 30s at the time.

One of the women, Wendy Miller, said she was only 14-years-old when she met Moore. She claimed he began dating her when she was 16, but her mother intervened. Another woman, Debbie Wesson Gibson, said Moore asked her out when she was 17 years old. They went out on multiple dates, but the sexual activity was limited to kissing.

The third woman, Gloria Thacker Deason, said Moore dated her when she was 18-years-old. She said Moore offered her alcohol despite the fact that the legal drinking age in Alabama was 19.

Corfman was the only one of the four women who said that her sexual contact with Moore went beyond kissing and involved heavy petting, but she denied have penetrative intercourse with him. She said he also gave her alcohol although she was just 14.

According to the Washington Post, the age of consent in Alabama is 16.

“[Alabama law] includes a section on enticing a child younger than 16 to enter a home with the purpose of proposing sexual intercourse or fondling of sexual and genital parts. That is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”

However, the statutes of limitations for bringing felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor in 1979 was three years and the time frame for filing a civil complaint ends when the victim turns 21.

Corfman admits that she never reported to the police or tried to initiate a civil suit.

She said that after several encounters with Moore she began avoiding him. She also recalled that she told two friends about her sexual encounters with Moore. The first friend was identified as Betsy Davis. The second preferred to remain anonymous.

Davis confirmed that Corfman described her sexual encounters with Moore.

“I remember talking to her and telling her it’s not a good idea, because we were so young.”

Corfman said that she voted Republican in the past three elections, and voted for Donald Trump in 2016. She added that she had struggled with the decision to come forward with her story since Moore campaigned for the state Supreme Court in 2000. But she did not come forward because she was worried about how it would affect her children. She also said that her tumultuous life, which involved drinking, doing drugs and a suicide attempt when she was 16, also influenced her decision to remain silent because she thought that her past life impugned her credibility.

She also had three divorces and financial problems.

Meanwhile, Moore has denied the allegation. In a denial issued to Breitbart News, Moore said that Corfman’s allegations were “completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign.”

Moore’s campaign added that the allegations were “garbage” and “the very definition of fake news.”

