Clinton ‘Cult’ Impenetrable — Donna Brazile Tells Tales Out Of School To Tucker Carlson And Morning Joe

Donna Brazile has come out verbally swinging while making the rounds on popular shows explaining what she’s written about the Clintons, Hillary in particular, in her new book. The former leader of the Democratic Party seemed to go away quietly at first, but once gone Brazile took a pen in hand and those words she’s written seem to indicate a delayed reaction to her exit. Today she is making a lot of noise about the discontentment she harbors for some of her former colleagues via “Hacked,” her new seemingly tell-all novel.

In a much-anticipated interview on Wednesday night with Tucker Carlson, Fox News suggests she seemed to “walk back suggestions in her new book that some of the people on the Clinton team were sexist.” Instead, Brazile described their attitude as “dismissive” and “condescending.” She claims she used those words for characterizing in her book.

When describing the line in her book which said, “Everybody worshipped the data and the analytics,” she explained that she came from a different school than some of the people in the Clinton camp, like Robby Mook, the campaign manager. “They do algorithms, they do data modeling,” the former head of the DNC declared.

In reference to the “different schools” and folks doing things different from her school of thought, she was asked on Morning Joe if she had such concerns about how they were doing things why couldn’t she break through?

How Hillary Clinton Rigged the Race, Screwed Bernie Sanders and His Supporters

– by DNC Chair Donna Brazil… https://t.co/l7vpI7Vj6n — WCKG (@WCKGChicago) November 2, 2017

Brazile claims she did try, but “You could not penetrate them.” I felt like it was a cult,” she told the Morning Joe hosts. Over the weekend, “dozens of campaign team members” took a swipe at what Brazile was saying in her book, according to Fox. They released an open letter about what Brazile is saying today which included:

“Donna came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time. We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.”

The Washington Free Beacon reports that Brazile agreed with Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe when he suggested why Clinton lost. Scarborough asked Brazile, “It should never have been a close race. So bottom line it for us … Why did they lose? Was it, at the end of the day, arrogance?” Brazile said “Yes. Joe,” then she offered up her cult description of the Clinton camp.

Let me refresh Ur memory

Donna Brazil finally admits she shared debate questions wt Clinton campaign@TuckerCarlsonhttps://t.co/BQEDaaZPEo — ????????Sophia???????? (@surfermom77) November 9, 2017

Fox calls one of the most explosive things revealed by Brazile was how the DNC gave the Clinton camp partial control over the decisions the party was making and resources from the party in exchange for financial support. It was a deal they struck, according to what Brazile conveyed, and now that it is revealed Bernie Sanders supporters have something to say. They now feel that their candidate Bernie Sanders was at an unfair disadvantage from the get-go against Clinton in this race for the Democratic nomination.

Brazile maintains her heart is with the party as she is still working hard trying to help them “heal” despite what she was up against during the election. On her part, she claims she was a hard worker and behind Clinton at every turn trying to get her elected.

[Featured Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]