Meghan King Edmonds Facing Parenting Hate After Peggy Sulahian’s Comments On Aspen’s Sleeping

Meghan King Edmonds brought Aspen with her to Iceland during the Real Housewives of Orange County cast trip, because she was still breastfeeding. Throughout the trip, Meghan would step aside to care for her daughter, but her cousin would help her out and step in to be the nanny. While Meghan was doing everything possible to enjoy the trip and be a hands-on mother, many of her co-stars didn’t say anything about it. But when Peggy Sulahian made a comment about Aspen crying at the hotel in the middle of the night, she insinuated that Meghan was ignoring her daughter’s cries.

During a dinner, Meghan King Edmonds broke down because she felt that Peggy was trying to tell Meghan in a nice way that she was a bad mother. Her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars came to her defense, revealing that Meghan was anything but a bad mother. After the episode aired it sounds like King Edmonds is getting plenty of hate from followers about how she’s choosing to raise her child. According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds is now asking her fans to point out a perfect mother and she will present a leprechaun riding a unicorn over a double rainbow with a fairy holding a pot of gold. In other words, it doesn’t exist.

While some fans may have had an opinion about Meghan as a mother, it sounds like people were holding back. But once Peggy Sulahian hinted that she didn’t think that King Edmonds was doing everything she could, it seemed to open up the floodgates. On her Instagram account, King Edmonds is getting plenty of heat over her parenting. Meghan is just trying to do it her way, but she’s getting criticized over the way she’s sleep-training her baby, how she’s carrying her child, and how Aspen is being held in a front-facing baby carrier as seen above. It seems like she can’t catch a break. One can imagine Meghan may consider leaving Aspen off the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County to turn down the number of critical comments.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds getting heat over her parenting ways? Do you think she should be criticized for sleep-training her daughter Aspen?

