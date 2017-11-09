‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Want Their Own Spin-Off Show

Teen Mom 2 is full of cute couples, and one of them officially wants to star in their own spin-off show. While fans could easily get behind a show featuring Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, or possibly even Jenelle Evans and her spouse, David Eason, the pair who wants their own show is Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and his fiance, Vee Torres.

According to a November 8 report by OK! Magazine, Jo Rivera and Vee Torres may be eyeing their very own Teen Mom 2 spin-off show. Recently, a fan of the MTV reality series told Rivera via Twitter that she believes the network should make a show featuring just Jo and Vee. The father of two whole heartily agreed with the sentiment but revealed that he wouldn’t want to ditch his current reality series in the process.

“We don’t need to kill one success to drive another, but I think you are on the right track,” Jo told the eager fan.

Teen Mom 2 fans already get to see bits and pieces of Jo Rivera and Vee Torres’ life on the show, but their appearances mainly pertain to his baby mama, Kailyn Lowry. Jo and Kailyn share their oldest son, Isaac together, while Jo also has a daughter named Vivi with Vee. The couple are currently planning their wedding, and viewers got a glimpse of their personal life during a recent MTV special focusing on Vee.

6 years ago today I made the best decision to share my life with the most amazing man I've ever met. Ilysfm @NerdIn_aCoolKid #6yrsstrong ???? pic.twitter.com/rc03sqtvC7 — Vee (@vjtx0) June 23, 2017

In the special, Vee Torres’ role as a mother was highlighted, as well as her relationship with Jo Rivera. The Teen Mom 2 star also talked about being a beauty blogger and her anticipation to finally get married to Rivera, who she has been with for over six years. As many fans will remember, Jo and Vee moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware after Kailyn Lowry and her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, relocated there. Jo wanted to be closer to his son, Isaac, and now he and Kailyn have a great co-parenting relationship.

However, Vee has mentioned on more than one occasion that it was hard for her to make the move and to say goodbye to all of her friends and family members. Of course, all of that could be detailed further if she and Jo were to land their own spin-off. While nothing seems to be in the works right now, fans never know what MTV is going to do with the Teen Mom franchise.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Jo Rivera and Vee Torres getting their own Teen Mom 2 spin-off show? Would you watch?

