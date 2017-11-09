‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Get Into Huge Fight Over Custody Of Lincoln

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin may currently be co-parenting their son, Lincoln, together, but it is not always easy for them. During the new episode of Marriage Boot Camp, the couple gets into a heated argument over custody of Lincoln, and the fight prompts Javi to leave the house.

According to a Nov. 9 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin struggled during the current season of Marriage Boot Camp. The Teen Mom 2 stars, who divorced earlier this year, couldn’t seem to agree on anything, including the well-being of their son.

In a new sneak peek for Friday night’s episode of Marriage Book Camp, Kailyn Lowry is seen telling other members of the cast that Javi Marroquin brought up a custody issue they were having. Kail claims that Javi came out of the shower and told her that he didn’t believe Lincoln should be living with her, especially since she was graduating college and hoping to move out of their home state of Delaware. The Teen Mom 2 dad allegedly told his ex-wife that he believed Lincoln should stay with him.

During the exchange, Kailyn says that she told Javi she didn’t want to talk about the subject, but he kept pushing her about it. When the two didn’t seem to get anywhere in their argument, Marroquin took off his mic and revealed that he was leaving Marriage Boot Camp. The Teen Mom 2 personality then told his housemate, Peter Gunz, that he was done with the show and that he would be heading to Guatemala, promising to contact him when he returned to the United States.

Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil. We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids ???????? @kaillowry #oneteam A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Later, in a confessional, Javi Marroquin told cameras that he was “sick” of the “repetitive circle” that he and Kailyn Lowry had been stuck in. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed he was exhausted due to the whole experience, adding that he was tired of being in the house and tired of seeing his ex-wife all the time.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin joined Marriage Boot Camp after their four-year marriage crumbled. The Teen Mom 2 co-stars couldn’t make their relationship work and later finalized their divorce. They are currently co-parenting Lincoln, but the subject of Lowry moving hasn’t died down yet.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]