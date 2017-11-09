Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Getting A Divorce, According To Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced, an insider source close to the family has revealed.

At this point it bears noting that information from anonymous, insider sources should not be considered authoritative. What’s more, as InTouch Weekly reports, Kim’s representative denies everything.

Nevertheless, if the source is to be believed, Kim will be filing for divorce any day now.

“Kim will be filing for divorce from Kanye. It’s officially over. She is ready to move on with her life.”

The timing, of course, couldn’t be worse. The family had hired a surrogate, who is extremely pregnant with West Baby No. 3, and it could very well be that his or her parents are divorced before he or she is even born. But, as any marriage and family counselor will tell you, having a child rarely (if ever) helps an already-troubled marriage.

Kanye’s Troubles

The beginning of the end of “Kimye” may have taken place on November 21, 2016. As Consequence of Sound reported at the time, the previous day, Kanye made bizarre statements at a concert, indicating that he believed Jay-Z was trying to have him killed, criticizing Beyonce and then-President Obama, and generally behaving strangely. He then abruptly ended the concert.

“Right now, press, get ready to write your passive aggressive, LeBron James racist comments, Season 4, racist comments—get ready to have a field day press! Get ready! Get ready, because the show is over.”

Kanye West cancels LA gig at the last minute following meltdown in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/5oQIDoIYUn — Parrot FM (@Sqwarkr_Parrot) December 10, 2016

The next day, West found himself at UCLA Medical Center on a psychiatric hold. He would spend the next eight days there.

Now that he’s been out for a few months, says the source, Kanye’s erratic behavior continues.

“Kanye thinks he’s being spied on. Kanye will go days without talking to her. He’s hot and he’s cold. Even their sex life isn’t what it used to be.”

What’s more, Kim is concerned about Kanye’s drug use — both marijuana and the prescription pain killer Percocet.

Kim’s Troubles

Kim herself hasn’t been able to escape difficulties, either. In October 2016, thieves broke into Kim’s Paris hotel room, bound and gagged her, held a gun to her head, and stole ten million dollars’ worth of jewelry. And while there’s been no official confirmation that Kim has suffered mentally from the event, it stands to reason that she’s been shaken.

“[Kim] feels like she’s tried everything. She’s tired and she’s done with this marriage. Kanye makes it very difficult for her. She loves being a mother, but she wants it all, and Kanye can’t give that to her.”

Moving Forward

If the couple divorces, it will doubtless cause a huge shakeup for the children, North West, who’s four, and Saint West, who’s coming up on two. And of course, the couple’s third baby will be born right as the two are in the midst of their divorce proceedings.

Still, the source indicates that her children are Kim’s priority from here on out.

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation that Kim Kardashian and Kaney West are getting a divorce.

