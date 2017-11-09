Madonna Plays Guitar, Sings Elliott Smith Song, And Internet Goes Crazy

Before Madonna made it big, she spent some time as a guitarist and drum player for different bands, including one called the Breakfast Club. But still, people were shocked to see an Instagram post the Queen of Pop posted of herself playing guitar while singing “Between the Bars” by Elliott Smith.

It’s not the first time Madonna has covered the song. Back in 2013, Exclaim reported that she performed the song to launch her new SecretProjectRevolution project.

“Madonna was dragged onstage by a pair of cops at which point a piano kicked in. Then, despite faking to be handcuffed, she pulled out a mic and busted into the song.”

One of the “cops” who dragged Madonna on stage was her son Rocco, who had toured with his mom on the “MDNA World Tour” in 2012. This was two years before Rocco ran away to be with his father. This lead to a very public custody battle.

According to Billboard, Madonna once claimed that out of any song she heard in the past 20 years, “Between the Bars” is the one she wish she wrote and recorded. Judging by responses to her new performance, the song should definitely be recorded for Madonna’s next album, highly rumored to be released during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Between the Bars…………????????strumming my favorite song when everyone else is asleep. ♥️ Eliot Smith ???????? #prayer #lullaby #love A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Despite her fiery speeches, Madonna has been dialing down a little bit when it comes to her music. On her acclaimed “Rebel Heart Tour,” both fans and critics raved about the parts of the show where she sat down with a guitar and belted out hits such as “Who’s That Girl,” “True Blue,” and a cover of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose.” Even though the tour grossed nearly $170 million, Madonna told the BBC that she wants to reinvent the modern concert.

“Ive done so many shows – world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it – that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too,” she explains, adding that she likes doing smaller shows and being able to talk directly to her audience.

Madonna claims that she is exploring the idea of doing a show that doesn’t travel the world, but stays in one location and utilizes music and humor in a more intimate setting. She is open to doing other people’s songs as well, and the Elliott Smith song could fit in perfectly.

Madonna has recently located to Lisbon, Portugal, and has talked about starting work on her new album. According to Entertainment Weekly, Madonna claims that the energy there is very inspiring and that it’s time to “conquer” the world from a different vantage point. Besides music, she plans to direct a movie called Loved as well.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]