‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cassandra Hires Desperate Nelle, Michael’s Ex Spies On Nina For PC Drug Dealer

General Hospital spoilers promise that Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is about to get in over her head, and it’s worse than her dead ex-fiance in his unfortunate kayak. It turns out that Nelle is broke and desperate. She tried hooking back up with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to score some rich boyfriend perks, but he shut her down cold. Today, Nelle turns her eye on Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and tried to blackmail him into some quick cash by threatening him with the pic of him kissing another woman. Nelle is treading in dangerous waters, and she’ll soon get an opportunity to prove just how much of a bad girl she really is.

Valentin threatens Nelle, but she still needs cash

GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps tell us that Nelle thinks she’s got the upper hand, but Valentin shuts her down hard. He won’t take the blackmail bait and returns the favor by threatening Nelle. He once promised her if she did Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) dirty, they’d never find her body. Valentin will reiterate his threat and make it clear that if she tells Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) that he was kissing Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck), he will make her pay. Nelle does it anyway but it doesn’t turn out like she planned.

Valentin’s a scary guy, and Nelle is appropriately terrified, but fear doesn’t pay her rent or overdue cell bill, so she’s got to do something else to score some quick cash. Showing Nina the photo turned into Nelle being kicked to the curb at Crimson. Lucky for Nelle, there’s someone in town that will pay her for sneaky services rendered. General Hospital spoilers promise that Nelle has an encounter with Cassandra that sets her on a dark path. Fortunately for Cassandra, Nelle is broke and will take a risk. Now that Nelle’s jobless, she’ll do what she must.

Cassandra invites Nina out, lures Nelle to the dark side

GH spoilers say that Nina stops by Crimson and surprises Nelle with a lunch invitation. That didn’t work and then Nina fired Nelle after she showed her the photo. Valentin was right when he said Nelle isn’t as smart as she thinks because her day went from bad to worse. She was broke when the day started and when it was done, she was unemployed and much worse off. But Cassandra and the cash-strapped Nelle will be a match made in hell. Nelle needs money, and Cassandra’s got plenty, but it’s drug dollars that Nelle will accept, only she doesn’t know it.

Next week’s General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Nelle eavesdrops and reports back to Cassandra. Nelle will get the money she needs, and all she has to do is keep an eye on Nina and Valentin and report back to the lady mobster. Cassandra wants Valentin in her criminal organization and back in her bed, and she’s willing to play dirty to make it happen. New GH spoilers promise that Cassandra had Julian attacked and will soon take on the Jerome and Corinthos cartels.

Someone needs Nelle's help, but how willing will she be to give it? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/LYYIneMQWu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 8, 2017

Nelle targets Valentin and wants to make him pay

There’s also the fact that Valentin made an enemy of Nelle with his recent threats. Valentin is accustomed to getting his way, but he underestimated naughty Nelle when he tried to bend her to his will. Valentin made her mad by turning her down when she was hard up for cash. Now, he’s made an enemy that he can’t afford. Now that Nelle feels betrayed by both Nina and Valentin, there’s no telling what she will do!

General Hospital spoilers promise by the time Valentin realizes he made a tragic misstep with Nelle, it will be too late. GH rumors hint Nina might be pregnant, so it’s the worst time for Cassandra to target his marriage and put Nina at risk. How long until Nelle realizes that Cassandra is more dangerous than Valentin and that she’s in too deep? Catch up on the latest scoop on what’s inside Anna’s mystery disco ball, when Liz dumps Franco, and all the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.

