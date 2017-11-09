Jennifer Hudson Reportedly Will Not Be Asked To Come Back To ‘The Voice’ Next Season Due To Diva Behavior

One of the most controversial Voice coaches in the show’s history will reportedly not be back on the coach’s panel next season.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, this season of The Voice has seen falling ratings, and fans are pointing their finger at the newest coach — Jennifer Hudson. Many fans claimed that Hudson’s “coaching style” was something that they could not get on board with as they found themselves reaching for the remote each time she critiqued the artists. But many fans who haven’t been on board with The Voice’s decision to hire JHud this season may be getting their wish, as the coach will reportedly not be returning to the show next season.

According to Radar Online, The Voice’s cast and crew are fed up with Hudson’s diva behavior and don’t want her returning for a second season. The publication goes on to say that the 36-year-old’s “diva antics” are just “too much” to handle. A source close to the show even dished that Jennifer’s feud with longtime Voice coach Blake Shelton has gotten out of hand, as the two are constantly fighting both on and off-camera.

“Blake cannot stand Jennifer at all,” the source said before stating that Blake can barely even stand to look at Jennifer.

To make matters even worse, the source claims that Hudson is a total diva in all aspects. Not only does she fail to show up for filming on time, but the singer is also reportedly always complaining about her hair, her makeup, and even her wardrobe. Fans are also not very fond of Hudson using The Voice to plug her own production company, JHud Productions. Executives for the show have reportedly asked Hudson to stop plugging her own company on air, but the diva has continued to do it anyway.

Fans on The Voice’s Instagram page have gone out of their way to comment on photos of Hudson to express their dislike for the outspoken star. While many fans call for her to get fired, another handful of fans say that they can’t even watch the show because Hudson is so unlikeable.

“She’s so annoying.”

“Sorry Jennifer the show was better without you,” another fan chimed in.

If Hudson doesn’t return to the judge’s chair next season, Radar Online has reported that either Kelly Clarkson or previous Voice coach Alicia Keys could be her replacement.

Do you think that the show was better before JHud?

