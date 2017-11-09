Climate Change Scientists Want To Use ‘Sun Reflection Methods’ To Fight Effects Of Global Warming

Climate change has been a subject of debate among scientists around the world. Some experts believe human industrial activity triggered modern climate change, and something must be done now to stop a future global catastrophe. Others think the phenomenon is just a part of nature that has been going on for millions of years.

Regardless of the cause, some specialists and governments are committed to finding a viable solution to reversing the effects of climate change. Even with good intentions, governments are often slow to change policy, and scientists cannot always agree on the best possible answer.

Among the climate change community, there is one controversial idea gaining momentum. To reduce carbon and lower the Earth’s temperature, some scientists want to create brighter, whiter clouds. Using “sunlight reflection methods,” marine clouds would be seeded with salt or some other particles. In theory, geoengineering techniques would generate highly reflective clouds that would send sunlight back into space.

On Wednesday, two climate change specialists presented the solar ray reflection idea to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. Per a report from McClatchy DC, climate scientists Philip J. Rasch and Joseph Majkut made a case for implementing sunlight reflection methods (SRM) while speaking before the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

“We think SRM could buy time for other (carbon-reduction) measures to be put in place,” said Rasch, chief climate scientist for the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

“If the worst case scenarios of global warming come to pass, these technologies could be used to help people, saving lives and economies from the worst effects of climate change,” added Majkut, director of climate policy at the Niskanen Center.

While often disagreeing about the driving force behind climate change, both Republicans and Democrats seemed open to the reflection idea. Republicans see it as a new technology able to reduce temperature or carbon emissions without initiating more regulations on certain industries like oil companies. Democrats found it yet another weapon to slow the inevitable catastrophic change they claim is coming.

The Marine Cloud Brightening Project, created by a group of climate change specialists at the University of Washington, has been experimenting on a small scale with cloud seeding. The team has been trying different methods, with varying types of particles. Now, they are ready for even more extensive tests but need additional funding.

Wednesday’s meeting with Congress was about the money. Convinced more research is needed, California Representative Jerry McNerney plans to introduce legislation to help with funding projects like SRM. However, getting money approved by Congress may take some time, so some stress the need to act now before it is too late.

“This is the only fast acting way to reduce heat, within a time span of years to decades,” said Kelly Wanser, director of the Marine Cloud Project, as cited by the Sacramento Bee. “So if the catastrophes we are trying to avoid are in the next 30 or 40 years, this may be the only thing that will reduce heat.”

Cloud seeding has been a topic of research for over 50 years, but many scientists fear unintended, unforeseen consequences if it is ever done on a large scale. Although manipulating the weather could help slow the effects of climate change, it also may change rain patterns, leading to drought, too much rainfall, or more severe storms.

