‘Shameless’ Renewed For Season 9 At Showtime

Shameless fans have a lot to be happy about. Not only did the show return for Season 8 last week, but after just one episode, Showtime has announced that the dysfunctional Gallagher family would be coming back for another season next year. Season 9 of the series was confirmed by the network this week, and viewers couldn’t be happier.

According to a Nov. 8 report by Pop Culture, Shameless was renewed for Season 9 just three days after the big Season 8 premiere. The renewal of the family drama/comedy makes the series the longest running show in Shotime’s history.

Shameless Season 8 premiered to good ratings and a lot of hype from fans. The show produced 1.86 million live viewers for Sunday night’s premiere, which was 50 percent more than the Season 7 premiere, making it the show’s second highest rated premiere to date. The show currently ranks as Showtime’s highest rated and most watched television series.

Many fans attribute Shameless‘ growing fan base to the fact that the show is streaming on Netflix. The streaming site gives viewers the chance to watch past seasons, and catch up on every episode to date, so that they may start watching the current season when it airs on television.

Shameless Season 9 is slated to begin production in 2019, with the entire cast set to return. However, one cast member recently made headlines for his legal troubles. Ethan Cutkosky, who plays one of the youngest members of the Gallagher family, Carl, on the series, was recently arrested for DUI in California.

According to reports from TMZ earlier this week, Cutkosky, 18, was pulled over in his orange BMW after police saw him straddle the traffic lanes. Cops reportedly smelled marijuana in the car upon stopping him, and Ethan allegedly admitted to smoking the drug that night. After the actor did poorly during a field sobriety test he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police took samples of Cutosky’s blood for toxicology testing. The results have yet to be revealed.

There is no word on whether or not Ethan Cutosky will be facing any legal consequences for his actions, or if it could impact the filming of the show, or his character, Carl Gallagher.

Shameless Season 8 is currently airing on Sunday nights on Showtime.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]