Could Aaron Rodgers Consider Leaving The Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers started the 2017 NFL season strong for the Green Bay Packers, leading his team to a 4-1 record. Unfortunately, his season suffered a major blow when he went down with a potentially season-ending broken collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings.

There is still a chance that Rodgers could return late in the season for the Packers, but that will depend on how the injury heals and whether the Packers are still in playoff contention.

Throughout the first five weeks of the season, Rodgers looked like an MVP candidate once again. He had completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Now, there are questions about whether Rodgers should leave the Packers. There are quite a few reasons why those rumors are beginning to heat up. First and foremost, Ted Thompson has failed to be aggressive in his attempts to bring top-notch talent to Green Bay to surround Rodgers.

Colin Cowherd has been one of the most prominent figures that think Rodgers should leave Green Bay. During a segment on his show, The Herd, Cowherd went off on the Packers and made it clear that he thinks Rodgers should hit the free agency market and see what else could be out there for him. He also mentioned that Rodgers has a potential out in his contract following the 2017 season.

BEST SEGMENT OF THE DAY: Aaron Rodgers shouldn't rush to re-sign with the Packers pic.twitter.com/Pqljz6C6ZZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 7, 2017

Needless to say, Rodgers leaving Green Bay would be an absolute shock. He has played all 13 years of his NFL career with the Packers. That being said, Rodgers could likely find a better situation for himself if he did hit the open free agency market.

In the past, Rodgers has been confident about re-signing with the Packers and wanting to finish his career with Green Bay. A change would be abrupt and unexpected, but at 33-years-old, Rodgers can start thinking about playing elsewhere to compete for another championship opportunity.

“I think we all have numbers,” Rodgers said. “When I was a young player, I remember thinking as I looked at some of the older guys, if I got to five that’d be cool, or eight, or anything after 10 would be amazing. For me, I think the longevity is tied to being a Green Bay Packer. I’d like to finish my career in Green Bay.”

???? Injured QB Aaron Rodgers will support his @packers from the sideline. #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/ydegHRRYfR — TNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 7, 2017

He has also been honest about the fact that he is heading into the final stage of his NFL career.

“I think I’m on the back nine of my career. But I think I’m just kind of starting the back nine. This will be my 10th year starting, I got to sit for three years. So I’m not the typical 13-year pro, having the opportunity to sit for three years and not take the wear and tear to learn the game.”

Looking ahead, it seems possible that Rodgers will consider his options. Green Bay certainly seems like the place he’d like to stay but winning one championship in his career cannot sit well for the best quarterback in the NFL.

