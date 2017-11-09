‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Aidy Bryant Is Creating A Plus-Size Clothing Line

Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant has announced she will be starting a plus-size clothing line for women size 12-24. The comedian sat down in a recent interview with the Cut and discussed positive body image, weight loss, and fitting in.

The six-season SNL veteran is a proud size-18 woman and discussed the struggle to find nice-looking clothes that fit her frame. Aidy explained how frustrating it felt doing photoshoots with her co-stars when it came time to pick an outfit.

The comedian said there were multiple racks of clothes for her co-stars to choose from that boasted multi-thousand dollar designer dresses. Her rack consisted of what she called “sacks” and “matronly mother-of-the-bride” dresses.

Aidy went on to explain this was the situation that “lit a f***ing fire” in her. She said she was being treated differently, not because of her talent as a comedian, but solely because of her body.

Designing clothes will not be a new challenge for Aidy, as she has been making her own outfits for quite some time. For her new line, the comedian was teamed up with Remy Pearce to get things into motion. Remy has worked in the costume and wardrobe department for SNL, 30 Rock, I Am Legend, and Julie & Julia, to name a few.

Aidy explained the clothing line is in early development, and they are moving slowly to ensure they pick the right fabrics and patterns for the line’s particular sizes.

The Girls actress is trying to bring a clothing line to plus-size women that is “easier” and “cooler.” She added that plus-size girls have two options when it comes to their wardrobe these days; sweatpants and large tee shirts or what she calls “hyper-trendy.”

The 30-year-old feels that the fashion industry thinks plus-size women don’t have style, so they offer them clothes that are over-the-top trendy with embellishments like bows, zippers, buttons, etc. Aidy believes this isn’t what all plus-size women want, and she explains they just want the same fashion opportunities as everyone else.

Aidy confessed she didn’t get on SNL “to be a body-positivity activist,” but she became one once she had the platform. She wants the whole fashion experience for plus-size women to be effortless and empowering.

There’s no word yet on a name for Aidy’s line or when it will be released.

