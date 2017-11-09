‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Crystal Exposes Zack Sex Ring Secret At Party – Abby Too Dumb To See Truth

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Friday and Monday on Y&R bring shocking revelations about the lagging sex ring plot. Despite being confronted with the awful truth, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) continues to have blinders on and makes dumb decisions concerning Zack Sinnett (Ryan Ashton). Abby’s refusal to acknowledge facts could put her in a life-or-death predicament because she’s sleeping with the enemy, quite literally. Here’s a look at what’s coming next week.

Abby betrayed by father and sister

Unbeknownst to Abby, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) plan to hijack Abby’s big night and use it to relaunch Brash & Sassy under the Newman Enterprises umbrella. Abby is waiting for Victor to praise her success with Design Date and thinks the night is all about her. But Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) has other plans to use the party for a PR stunt to clear up the bad press about B&S and Victoria’s poisonous masks, according to new Y&R spoilers.

While Abby stands ready to have praised heaped on her and bask in the spotlight, Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that she’s stunned when Victor instead announces that he’s named Victoria as Newman’s new chief operations officer. Abby sees her big party turn into something wonderful for her big sister while she’s shoved into a corner. Abby is hurt and furious, and just when she thinks things can’t get any worse, they do.

Crystal’s accusations shock Genoa City

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that Abby’s night goes from bad to horrible when her nemesis Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) shows up with Crystal Porter (Morgan Obenreder) and she names Zack as the ringleader of GC’s human trafficking and sex ring. With Crystal’s accusation, it shouldn’t be long until Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) slaps the cuffs on Zack. However, the crafty high-tech pimp isn’t ready to give up the game just yet, and he’s got gullible Abby in his corner.

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that in the confusion that comes after Crystal’s accusation, Zack snatches Abby and pulls her out of the party. Abby is so focused on Victor pulling the rug out from under her, that she didn’t process what was said about Zack. Even with Scott trying to warn her about Zack and Crystal outright naming Abby’s boyfriend as a really bad guy, Abby isn’t listening to the hard truths. She can’t get past Victoria’s triumph.

Today on #YR, Victor cuts a deal with Victoria, plus Sharon & Scott make a plan to trap Zack. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sEgn1QxCrn pic.twitter.com/Ro6TWmpxZu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 7, 2017

Zack lies and Abby falls for it again

Once he’s got Abby alone, Y&R spoilers from Soap Opera Digest predict that Zack concocts an elaborate lie to fool Abby. He tells her that he knew Crystal and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) when they worked for him in Chicago. Zack says he fired the sisters for stealing and that they’re holding a grudge. Zack spins a convincing web of lies, but it’s more than his fibs that seal the deal. Either Abby can believe that Crystal lied or she must acknowledge that she’s funded a sex ring by investing in Design Date.

Although Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Abby knows better, she chooses to believe Zack. Abby knows if it comes out that Design Date is a front for the sex ring, she’ll lose to Victoria again in their father’s eyes. But how far will Abby go to protect creepy Zack. Other Y&R spoilers say next week, Victor trusts Scott’s instincts and looks into Zack’s background. The digital pimp is on borrowed time because all this blows up soon and could take down Newman Enterprises with it.

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/AP Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]