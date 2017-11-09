Shannon Beador Opens Up About Scary Situation And Fans Feel Her Heartbreak

Shannon Beador recently announced that she was separating from her husband, David Beador, after months of being in a troubled marriage. As fans are seeing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon is struggling to connect with her husband and she felt completely heartbroken during Monday’s episode of the show. It didn’t help that her dog Archie wasn’t feeling well on top of it all. She was concerned about the dog, even though she wanted to get affirmation from her husband. While she was questioning her husband’s emotions, she was thinking that her marriage may be over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers were trying to see if David was eager to work things out with his wife but it was hard to ignore that their dog, Archie, wasn’t feeling well. Many dog lovers reached out to Beador, asking her if their dog was alright. According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now opening up about the scary situation that occurred when the cameras weren’t filming. Archie had been eating the sawgrass on their property, which had made him ill. Many of her followers were dog owners and they understood the stress she must have been under.

On Instagram, Beador opened up about what had happened and she revealed that they brought the dog to the vet. She also shared that Archie was doing much better and was back to being a happy dog. Despite her sharing a happy update, many of Shannon Beador’s fans revealed that they felt her heartbreak. Many opened up about scary situations where their pets were sick as well, and a few of her fans revealed that their dogs were like their children. Of course, Shannon may have been focusing on her husband and whether they would be fighting for their marriage or divorcing. However, some of her dog-loving fans were curious to know if her dog was alright after a few scary symptoms.

What do you think about Shannon Beador’s update about her dog, Archie? Do you understand why her fans are also feeling her heartbreak as dog owners?

