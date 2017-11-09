Pregnant Toya Wright’s Baby Father Confirmed? Daughter Reginae Teases Baby’s Name

Toya Wright recently revealed that she is pregnant with another girl and her daughter Reginae has since teased the baby’s name. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Toya Wright’s rumored baby father let the news slip on Instagram.

Lil Wayne and Toya’s daughter Reginae posted a photo on Instagram of her pregnant mother wearing a stylish ‘Fashion Icon’ t-shirt with a cardigan and matching leggings with the caption: “R&R ‘s Mommy.” While many fans guessed the name of the baby in the comments some thought that it was a hint at the baby father Robert Rushing, based on the initials.

The reality TV star released her fourth book with her daughter You Just Don’t Get It earlier this month. Toya’s rumored baby father Robert Rushing was at her gender reveal party as previously reported on TheInquisitr.

Toya’s friends Tiny Harris, Kandi Burruss and Monica Brown were also at the event. Robert Rushing recently took to Instagram to promote Toya and Reginae’s new book. In the caption Rushing states that he bought his copies and wrote “Hope I can get them signed. ”

Toya’s fans immediately took this as confirmation that he is the baby’s father with one fan commenting on the photo “Baby daddy promoting I love it.”

The rumored couple is keeping their relationship private as they have not posted pictures of each other on social media. Robert Rushing appeared on Toya’s gender reveal party video briefly and could easily be missed.

Not much is known about Toya’s new beau. Rushing owns a clothing brand called 2 commas and is also the CEO of a travel and lifestyle business called Rush Travel Group.

According to the website, some of his celebrity clients include Faith Evans, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson and many other NBA stars.

Don’t expect Toya Wright to confirm the identity of her baby father anytime soon. In an interview with Essence, the 34-year-old author and reality TV star revealed that they have been dating for about a year and a half. She describes her baby father as someone special in her life and she wants to keep her relationship private.

Toya was previously married to ‘Memphitz’ Wright with whom she had a public divorce after appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The pregnant reality TV star is trying a new approach with Rushing by keeping her new love life private.

[Featured Image by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images]