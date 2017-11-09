Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Give Steamy Performance At The 2017 CMAs, But Did Her Toned Leg Outshine Them Both?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill certainly gave people a lot to talk about as they performed together at the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. The biggest night in country music was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and most country stars were there to have fun and to support each other. While there were quite a few memorable performances, this power couple may have melted the stage with their hot number.

It may have just been enough that they are both legends in country music and they got to perform on the same stage at the same time, but Tim McGraw and Faith Hill make beautiful magic together. According to People, the husband-wife duo stood out as they sang their new tune, “The Rest Of Our Life.” However, that wasn’t the only thing that everyone noticed.

Faith Hill came out wearing a stunning red dress and stood there the entire time with her right leg shining through an obvious thigh-high slit. There was no getting around staring at it. Her trim shiny leg seems to have have stolen the spotlight.

In fact, it was so memorable that her right leg now has its own Twitter account. The gorgeous mother-of-three can now say that her right leg is famous. Of course, Tim McGraw already knew that. He gets to see it every day. The chemistry between him and his wife are unmistakable. It seems like there is no one else in the room when they gaze into each other’s eyes on stage. You can see sparks fly around them.

The country twosome has been married for 21 years now and they still have this amazing electricity between them. Their CMA performance last night showcased just how sweet they are for each other.

Every year, I ask my favorite couple of all time (@FaithHill and @TheTimMcGraw) to adopt me. Think this’ll be my year??? #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/D0V6T7AKeC — Music Choice (@MusicChoice) November 9, 2017

In a short red carpet interview with GMA’s Lara Spencer, Tim and Faith laughed about what they expected from each other during their performance. Neither one of them wanted to give out advice to their other half, but McGraw did say that his wife is a better artist than he is. They both agreed to gaze into each other’s eyes and have fun, and they did just that.

As for Faith Hill’s right leg, it seems that it is still being talked about the morning after. Many on social media are having fun with it. One particular comment has made its rounds on Twitter saying, “Faith Hill’s leg looks like the lamp in a Christmas Story.” Most have agreed that her toned leg may have been the highlight of the night.

Were you as stunned as most were to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill melting it on stage at the CMA Awards last night?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]