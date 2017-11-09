‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Confesses Sally Kiss, Steffy Storms Out, Runs To Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) comes clean to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam is a perpetually good guy and can’t keep a secret from his wife. Even though Liam was near death when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) kissed him, Steffy can’t see past it, and this leads to devastating events that will ruin Liam and Steffy’s marriage. Things get more complicated when Steffy runs to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Liam reveals Sally kissed him (and he kissed back)

Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps for the rest of this week say that Steffy demands that Liam stay away from Sally and cut all ties. Steffy continues to blame Sally for Liam’s near deaths despite it being Bill’s haste to blow up Spectra that almost killed her husband. Steffy continues to be unreasonable and make demands, but Liam won’t cut Sally out of his life because he’s still trying to make amends for what Bill did to her and her business. But Liam is also haunted by a guilty conscience.

Always the good guy, Liam decides he can’t keep secret that he locked lips with Sally while they were trapped in the Spectra rubble and fearing death. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say after Steffy pressures him about Sally, Liam comes clean. Liam tells Steffy that Sally kissed him (and he kissed her back) when they thought they were about to die. But other B&B spoilers hint that Liam will keep secret that Sally said she loved him purely and innocently. That’s the bigger deal.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy questions Liam about his loyalty to her and their marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk pic.twitter.com/CVBrpcz6Rx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 9, 2017

Steffy focuses on the kiss, but the love part means more

Even though Steffy will be enraged about the liplock, that’s not a big deal to Liam. What meant more to Liam was Sally talking about how she innocently loves him and how much she cares for him. B&B spoilers promise that Steffy’s demanding and bossy behavior, plus her defending Bill, rubs Liam the wrong way. While Sally supports him, Steffy continues to undermine Liam and pushes him to change and be what she wants, rather than accepting him as he is.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that after Liam tells Steffy about the kiss, she walks out on him and moves into the Forrester guest house. This week’s SOD says that Steffy refuses to take Liam’s calls while she wallows in anger and an epic pity party, blaming Sally for wrecking her marriage. Bill calls to check on her, and Steffy agrees to see him. When Bill comforts Steffy, something shifts between them, and it might be that they indulge in their growing attraction.

Now that they've kissed and professed their feelings for each other, how will Sally & Liam move on? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3MYhpAnHkc — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) November 8, 2017

Steffy turns to Bill, Liam turns to Sally

Upcoming Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Steffy is heartbroken and questions her marriage. Bill just got word from Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she’s moving forward with the divorce because he blew up Liam and Sally. Both Bill and Steffy are wounded. Some B&B rumors assert that Steffy and Bill will have sex, but this is unconfirmed at this point. Bold likes to drag things out so it might be just a kiss, or it could be revenge and grief sex.

Meanwhile, Liam is haunted by Sally’s love confession and wonders whether Sally loves him more deeply than Steffy does, and he must carefully consider what’s next. Liam waited a long time to get back with Steffy, but she won’t let him breathe. Thanksgiving B&B spoilers from Eclipse Magazine say that November 22 sees Steffy and Liam at the Forrester table together for the holiday. The spoilers say Steffy is keeping a big secret. Maybe it’s kissing Bill or cheating on Liam, or maybe it’s baby news. Check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Gilles Toucas/CBS]