Top Five Hacks For Starbucks Buy One Get One: Bogo November 2017 Deal Features Holiday Drinks

Starbucks is getting a headstart in promoting their holiday drinks this year. Instead of having to wait until Thanksgiving, Christmas or Hanukkah, the Seattle coffee giant decided to start their BOGO deal in November 2017 for customers to participate in a buy-one-get-one-free deal. With the deal starting today, here are the top five hacks to get your money’s worth on Starbucks’ holiday drinks.

Buy between 2 PM and 5 PM

This BOGO November 2017 deal will only be available between the hours of 2 PM and 5 PM, local time. This means that it may be worth it to get to the nearest Starbucks before 2 PM and get in line to beat the crowds. Considering that the buy-one-get-one deal will only last through this coming Monday, it may be worth it to get a head start.

Familiarize yourself with the festive drink offerings

You can’t get a regular cup of joe for this Starbucks BOGO deal. It has to be one of the holiday drinks that they are making in 2017. The eligible drinks are “Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea,” according to USA Today.

Starbucks also added new holiday drinks this year. They are Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte, which are new takes on some of their favorite classics.

Get holiday drinks of equal or lesser value

This is key. You cannot order a Tall-sized cheaper latte on the menu and expect to get a Venti-sized coffee extravaganza for free. The holiday drink you buy has to be equal to or more than the one you are looking to get for free.

Check for calories beforehand

Holidays are a dangerous time of the year because of a sudden increase in food and sugar consumptions. In every office, there is a tray of cookies waiting to be consumed, and everyone shares their favorite treats with their friends, relatives, and lovers. So, it may be wise to take a glance at just how many calories each Starbucks holiday drink has.

For your convenience, here is a list of drinks in size Grande and how many calories they each have. Having whipped cream with your drinks adds about 70 more calories.

Chestnut Praline Latte – 260

Peppermint Mocha – 360

Caramel Brulée Latte – 360

Gingerbread Latte – 260

Eggnog Latte – 470

Holiday Spice Flat White – 240

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha – 340

Teavana Joy Brewed Tea – 0

Yay coffee dates! ☕️❤️ Buy one holiday drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9-13, 2-5pm. (U.S. & Canada) #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/y5UUHcbjwu — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 9, 2017

Check for participating stores

This BOGO November 2017 deal only applies to the stores located in Canada and the US, but you will have to check if your go-to store is participating in this deal. More often than not, they will, but it may be safer to ask if they are doing the buy-one-get-one deal before placing your holiday drink order.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]