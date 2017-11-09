Trump Video: I Don’t Blame China, Who Can Blame A Country For Being Able To Take Advantage Of Another Country?

President Donald Trump once said on the campaign trail that the U.S. cannot continue to allow China to “rape our country.” Now, an overnight video (seen below) with Trump standing next to leaders of China has gone viral. As reported by CNN, Trump struck a much different tone than the critical one Trump took against China for unfair trade practices when he was seeking presidential votes. During the morning session in Beijing, Trump spoke before Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that he doesn’t put the blame on China for taking advantage of trade practices.

Speaking in the Great Hall of the People, Trump did not display the same fiery rhetoric that he preached across the U.S. in prior years. Instead, he praised China and gave the country “great credit” for looking out for their own citizens to the detriment of other countries.

“I don’t blame China. After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for benefit of their citizens? I give China great credit.”

Instead, Trump blamed previous leaders in the U.S. for letting the trade deficit happen and increase. The following video showing Trump praising China is getting plenty of backlash on social media.

With Trump stating that he could not place any blame on China for taking advantage of the U.S. trade relationship, the difference in Trump’s new tone with China is being noted by viewers. Trump previously criticized Japan for what he deemed a relationship that was “not fair and open.”

On Twitter, Trump’s account featured the below video, with a description that spoke of the optimistic strengthened relationship between China and the U.S.

Trump also leaned on the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to act quickly and to work “hard” to deal with the North Korean nuclear threat on Thursday, November 9.

In the coming months and years ahead I look forward to building an even STRONGER relationship between the United States and China. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/mK3SB7t3EV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2017

Trump refused to take questions after his speech praising China, something that was done at the insistence of the Chinese leaders, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump announced agreements between China and the U.S. that totaled $250 billion, even though the specifics of the agreements were not made available and were thought to have already been in the works prior to Trump being elected president. Trump’s remarks praising China were made during his second day visiting Beijing.

[Featured Image by Thomas Peter/Getty Images]