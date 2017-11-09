Is Niall Horan Performing At Maren Morris’s Wedding?

Could Maren Morris have scored herself what could be one of the best wedding singers ever in the form of friend Niall Horan? Before the twosome performed together on the 2017 CMA Awards on November 8, Maren teased that she’s actually hoping the former One Direction star may perform a few tracks at her upcoming wedding.

As the twosome walked the red carpet together before the big show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Maren jokingly asked Niall to be her wedding singer when she ties the knot with boyfriend singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd next year.

When asked about her impending wedding – which she revealed will take place on March 24 2018 – by E! News while walking the red carpet, Morris excitingly exclaimed, “Niall’s performing!”

“I’m performing,” the One Direction star then responded. “That’s the rumor we’ve just started.”

But while it sounds like Horan taking on the role of wedding performer for Maren and Ryan was just a joke, the “My Church” singer teased that she’s certainly not holding back when it comes to her big day – with or without Niall on the microphone.

“Ryan and I want it to feel like us, so it’s going to be a party,” she said of what she and her fiancé have got planned for their big day. “There’s going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog. All of it!”

#cma @marenmorris . Can’t wait . ???? @conormcdphoto A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Niall also spoke to the site at the 51st Annual CMA Awards about how he and the rising country star ended up teaming up on the track “Seeing Blind,” which is featured on his debut solo album Flicker.

“I just sent her a song that I’d written and asked, ‘Would she jump on it?'” he recalled, revealing that Maren then sent him a message back saying that she’d “love to” be a part of the track he sent over to her ahead of the release of his first album away from One Direction.

“I was blown away by that, having just seen her smash it at the Grammys, win a Grammy and perform at the Grammys,” Niall said of his admiration for the country music star. “I was just very happy with that.”

eu to muito apaixonadaaaaaa a voz da maren é linda demais e essa música é perfeita, sem contar no brilho nos olhos do niall a a a a lindos *-*

pic.twitter.com/vAbFvpZMTP — jㅤ (@rigthinow) November 9, 2017

The two took to the stage together during the 2017 CMAs, which were co-hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley for their tenth straight year, for a mash-up.

After Maren started the performance by singing her track “I Could Use a Love Song,” Niall then joined her on stage as they performed “Seeing Blind” together.

It’s safe to say that their stellar performance at the country music award show gained some rave reviews from viewers online, including a number of praise filled tweets on Twitter.

“No shade, just tea… Maren & Niall just had the best performance of the night. #CMAawards,” wrote @ColtonBradford of Horan and Morris’s duet during the CMAs live broadcast, while Twitter user @thisbemesarah added, “Niall and Maren sounded like ART.”

