Meghan Markle’s Powerful Inner Circle Are Also Her Rumored Bridesmaids When She Marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been living in the limelight for a number of years, but the Suits star is actually a very private person when she steps away from the cameras. While Markle’s romance with Prince Harry heats up, here’s a look at all the powerful women that make up the actress’s inner circle and could be potential bridesmaids.

According to Hello Magazine, one of the most important women in Markle’s life is her mother, Doria Ragland. Markle spends a lot of her free time with her mom, who works as a yoga instructor when she isn’t doing social work. In fact, Markle and Ragland even attend classes together, and the actress considers her mother one of the most influential people in her life.

Apart from her mother, Priyanka Chopra is one of Markle’s closest friends. The pals met at a party in 2015 and have grown closer ever since. Chopra is frequently featured on Markle’s social media accounts, and they have been spotted in public on numerous occasions. This includes a recent appearance at Soho House in New York, an offshoot of the London club where Markle was reportedly first introduced to Prince Harry.

When it comes to Meghan Markle’s best friend, however, Town and Country Magazine reports that Jessica Mulroney tops the list. Mulroney is best known as being related to Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada. Mulroney is the wife of Brian’s son, Ben, and the couple shares three kids. Mulroney and Markle have known each other ever since the actress started filming Suits in Toronto. In addition to being related to a former prime minister, Mulroney is active in the social scene in Toronto and is a well-known philanthropist.

Markle, of course, is also good friends with a number of different celebrities. This includes tennis superstar Serena Williams. Markle and Williams have been friends since back in 2014 when they played in a celebrity flag football game together. Since then, the ladies have enjoyed dining together and attending public events in Toronto.

Meghan Markle is clearly friends with a lot of powerful women, but her inner circle will likely grow as a result of her romance with Prince Harry. The couple has been dating for over a year now and are reportedly on the verge of a big wedding announcement.

