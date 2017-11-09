WWE Rumors: New Gimmick For ‘SmackDown Live’ Stars Ended By WWE?

In the WWE, sometimes new gimmicks catch on with the fans and help relaunch superstars. Other times, those gimmicks are flops with the WWE Universe and need to end quickly. According to new WWE rumors that may be the case with one tag team that recently was repackaged on WWE’s SmackDown Live. Here’s the latest on why it’s being speculated their new gimmick has already been canned.

According to a new report via No DQ, The Bludgeon Brothers may be no more. The team of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan recently re-emerged under the new tag team name and gimmick which involved them carrying rather large hammers around and smashing them down in the woods. It even involved more speaking for both of the former Wyatt Family members and seems to be leading up to a first feud with Tyler Breeze and Fandango, aka Breezango.

The duo of Harper and Rowan are on the ongoing WWE European tour. However, when the team recently made their entrance at a live event, fans in attendance didn’t see them in their new Bludgeon Brothers garb. Instead, a fan tweeted photo shows they came to the ring in their Wyatt Family clothing and to Luke Harper’s entrance. This has led some to believe that their new tag team gimmick may have been abruptly ended.

It could just be the case that WWE was giving the fans in Leeds, England a look at the former Wyatt Family members instead of the newer edition. Since WWE isn’t in Europe or the United Kingdom as often as the states, it’s possible they give the fans there the stars they’re used to. On the other hand, it’s possible they’ve decided the new gimmick simply wasn’t working and creative or Vince McMahon said to scrap it.

It would be strange if this is the case with the duo just recently appearing again on Tuesday in a vignette, and a storyline sort of lingering on SmackDown Live. They were recently revealed in a “clue” on Breezango’s “Fashion Files” segment to be their possible attackers. It could still lead to some sort of feud, but it may be Harper and Rowan rather than “Bludgeon Brothers” taking on Breeze and Fandango on the card.

