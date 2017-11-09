Phaedra Parks Is Planning A Spinoff After Allegedly Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Is Phaedra Parks planning to return to television just months after allegedly being fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

According to a new report, Phaedra Parks pitched an idea for a spinoff series to Bravo TV in 2013, and while the initial idea was shot down by the network, she is reportedly preparing to shop it around to other networks in hopes of landing an official television comeback deal.

“She had an idea for an arbitration-based reality court show and pitched it to Bravo in 2013,” an insider told Radar Online on November 9. “They passed on after Apollo [Nida] was charged with fraud.”

As Radar Online explained to readers, the 44-year-old former reality star lost her gig on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after reportedly being caught lying about Kandi Burruss’ alleged attempt to drug and rape her co-star and friend Porsha Williams during Season 9. The allegations made for a hot topic throughout the season and at the filming of the reunion special earlier this year.

Since leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta months ago, Phaedra Parks has been working on a number of community service projects and is also taking on some pro-bono work at her law firm. As for her private life, Parks recently began facing rumors of a romance with actor Shemar Moore after sharing a cozy photo of the two of them on her Instagram page.

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

Phaedra Parks was married to Apollo Nida during the majority of her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but years ago, as Nida was accused of several crimes and sentenced to serve years behind bars, the couple divorced.

Following Phaedra Parks’ exit from the show, Bravo TV producers brought a couple of past housewives, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, back to the series and also welcomed new star Eva Marcille, who appeared on America’s Next Top Model several seasons ago before taking a shot in the world of acting with appearances on Everybody Hates Chris and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

To see more Phaedra Parks’ former co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]