‘One Piece’ Chapter 885 Spoilers: Wedding Cake Finished, Luffy Escapes From Mirror World!

One Piece Chapter 885 is yet to be released but spoilers are already surfacing the web. The upcoming episode will mainly focus on Monkey D. Luffy, who is currently fighting Big Mom Pirates sweet commander Charlotte Katakuri.

The previous chapter of One Piece featured the intense battle between Luffy and Katakuri. The Strawhat Pirates captain finally managed to land a clean hit and learned the enemy’s weakness. It was revealed that Katakuri’s strong observation Haki was based on his calmness. When Luffy and the chefs saw his real appearance and bad manners, Katakuri lost his cool and weakened his evasion ability.

However, it’s only a matter of time before Katakuri returned to his normal state. Using Gear 4th, Luffy launched multiple attacks and looked confident that he could beat the sweet commander. Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 885 spoilers revealed that Luffy was still unable to take down Katakuri.

In the spoiler posted at Reddit, Luffy will be tricking Charlotte Brulee to escape from the Mirror World. Though the exact details aren’t confirmed, One Piece fans in the forum speculated that Luffy might have run out of time in using his Gear 4th. Luffy can only use the technique for a certain period of time and needs at least 10 minutes to recover.

What do you think that is going to happen in the #OnePiece Chapter 885? Share with us your predictions! https://t.co/FKOGSobfdT pic.twitter.com/sLzflsV73J — One Piece Forum (@opforum_net) November 7, 2017

As of now, it remains unclear what really happened in the battle between Luffy and Katakuri. The fight may already have a conclusion or Luffy realized that Katakuri is too strong for him. With the help of Brulee’s devil fruit power, Luffy managed to escape from the Mirror World.

However, Big Mom and Charlotte Perospero are also on the Nuts Island where Luffy and Brulee came out. As expected, the Big Mom Pirates chased Luffy. Instead of fighting back, Luffy decided to run and look for his friends. Before Luffy broke all the mirror connected to the Thousand Sunny, he and Nami already agreed to meet at a certain location.

One Piece Chapter 885 spoilers also revealed that Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon are already finished making the wedding cake. This will surely be the turning point of the Whole Cake Island arc. As of now, the border of Totto Land is surrounded by the Big Mom Pirates. Stopping Big Mom’s tantrums could increase the Strawhat Pirates’ chance of escaping from the Yonko’s territory.

