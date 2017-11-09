‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Canceled? Why The Flagship May Becoming To An End

The 12th season of Real Housewives of Orange County is coming to an end, and rumors are flying about what will happen with the cast next season. But, now, some are questioning whether or not Season 13 will happen at all. Is it possible the original version of the Housewives franchise will come to an end?

According to E! News, this year has been a “snooze-fest,” and a loser of the fall TV season, which means it is time to make some serious changes on the Bravo reality series.

With the Real Housewives of Orange County rotating in eight new cast members in the last three years, fans are struggling to care about the women who live for lunches. Per She Knows, everything is focused on family and friendship drama, lots of cocktails, and random medical procedures; while skipping any charity or community work, jobs, or anything of real interest. The storylines have become stale and predictable, and throughout the years no character development has taken place.

For example, the original housewife — or the OG of the OC — Vicki Gunvalson has spent years stirring up drama with an attitude that she refuses to apologize for. She would rather lose friends instead of making any kind of change in her life, and viewers are over it.

Multiple outlets, including theGoodTeaTime.com, are reporting that producers have demoted Gunvalson for next season — if there is one — because they are through with her diva antics, too. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gunvalson reportedly threw a fit because she didn’t get a chair next to host Andy Cohen. The 55-year-old refers to RHOC as “her show,” but her cringe-worthy antics are getting old, and each year fewer and fewer people are caring about Gunvalson and her castmates.

Ironically, some of the ladies on the show are fed up as well, and coming together to get rid of one of their own. Radar Online reports that the cast is demanding Peggy Sulahian be fired because they can’t stand her and her constant need to start unnecessary fights.

Of course, that is just part of a contrived storyline. A new housewife joins the show, everyone gets to know her at a party, the newbie becomes friends with some women and enemies with others, everyone takes sides, the housewives take a trip, and then at a big season-ending party, an emotional showdown takes place.

Do you think it is time to put an end to the Real Housewives of Orange County?

[Featured Image by Bravo]