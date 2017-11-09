Aurélie Wynn AKA Aurelie Marie Cao On Facebook: Blake Lively’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star Ed Westwick Raped Me, Too

Ed Westwick, who once starred in Gossip Girl along with Blake Lively, was accused of sexual assault by Kristina Cohen, a 27-year-old Los Angeles actress, as reported by the Inquisitr. Westwick denied even knowing Cohen, let alone raping the woman, as Kristina accused Westwick of doing when she wrote that Ed held her down and raped her after she took a nap in a guest bedroom in the wake of her producer allegedly introducing her to Westwick. Ed allegedly told the producer and Cohen that they should “all f***,” according to Kristina. They were words that made her uncomfortable and caused her to want to leave, but Cohen claimed that her producer didn’t want to make Ed uncomfortable. Now a second woman is coming forward to accuse Westwick of rape.

Aurélie Wynn, an actress who also uses the name Aurelie Marie Cao, according to People, turned to Facebook to post her sexual assault allegations against Ed on Wednesday, November 8. In Wynn’s now-viral Facebook post, Aurelie also claimed that her boyfriend at the time, Glee star Mark Salling, claimed he didn’t know Westwick and blamed Wynn for the alleged rape and broke up with Aurelie. Wynn’s Facebook post accusing Westwick of rape has been shared hundreds of times thus far.

Aurélie Wynn published her , detailing what she says happened in July of 2014. Wynn wrote that Ed sent her by Uber to the Glendower Estates, where Westwick was renting a property. A girlfriend had invited Aurelie to the location, since Wynn’s friend was dating Westwick’s roommate. The group hung out until 5 a.m., wrote Wynn on Facebook, the period of time that they all decided to get some sleep. Just like Kristina alleged, Aurelie wrote that she told Westwick no, but that Ed wouldn’t accept her rejection and allegedly ripped her swimming suit and raped her.

“And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny.”

After the alleged sexual assault, Wynn wrote that her friend was gone and she had to have a different friend help her get an Uber to leave the alleged scene of the crime while Ed was “passed out.” Wynn said her friends advised her to keep quiet about the incident.

Wynn said she took their advice and kept quiet – that is, until she learned “how prevalent sexual assault and intimidation goes on in this industry.” She decided to come forward in order to share her alleged experience with Westwick and to support Cohen.

