Blood-Curdling Screams At The Sky For Trump’s Election Win And Hillary’s Loss Heard In Fizzled-Out Numbers?

On the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s election win, people screamed, but not as loud as previously expected. Depending on where you live, you may have heard screaming Wednesday night, the kind of screaming that comes from people in despair, not the kind of screaming that you would equate with rejoicing. This was an event of mourning, as many Democrats are still having a rough time getting over Hillary Clinton’s election loss of 2016.

This Scream Helplessly At The Sky event was advertised on social media, according to the Hill. Screamers were expected to take to the streets across the nation last night and they did, but what this accomplished is anyone’s guess today.

People did come out and scream, but the numbers were nowhere near what these numerous events were expected to see. Articles building up to this event described how they expected “thousands,” but even “hundreds” wasn’t a number realized in many, if any, of the locations. Thousands were expected, but they were lucky if they saw enough people so that you could describe that event as a “crowd” in many of the designated spots. Some events had a handful of people and they were looking rather ambiguous of what was expected of them, as seen on the postings to Twitchy.

This Scream Helplessly at the Sky event was announced a while ago, giving the folks who were in still in election mourning plenty of time to let their vocal cords in shape. Fox & Friends covered this screaming event on their show Thursday morning and they invited the social media stars, Diamond and Silk, who are big-time Trump supporters, to offer up their thoughts on this Scream Helplessly at the Sky event.

As Trump supporters, you can just imagine their stand on seeing grown men and women screaming in the streets as an act of mourning a year after Trump was voted into the White House. The two women are idolized by many on social media and their take mirrored what others had to say — this event is nothing short of ridiculous.

The video above shows the people who gathered in Washington Square Park to “Scream Helplessly at the Sky,” which was the title given to these events. In another video from Austin Texas, the reporter was hard-pressed to find anything resembling a crowd as only a handful of people showed up to lend their vocal cords to the event.

Crowd members are clashing while screaming at the sky in NYC on the anniversary of the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/aU89B4HfzA — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 9, 2017

So, was this Screaming Helplessly at the Sky a success? According to Twitchy, some of the locations earmarked for a screaming event didn’t see more than a handful of people show up. They cite a “rather intimate gathering” in Philadelphia, with just a few people on the sidewalk at the designated “scream-in” location. There were “more young Republicans” at that site handing out earplugs than there were participants, according to the site.

People across the social media sites seemed to find this event “pathetic,” which was a word seen several times on social media posts. There wasn’t much support for this event coming from the social media comments regarding the nation-wide screaming. A sample of the social media posts are seen below.

This is @TheDemocrats

This right here tells you all you need to know.

Grown men and women screaming at the sky and beating drums.

What a sh**show that party has become.

I'd laugh if it wasn't so pathetic. https://t.co/Lc1KKg3SrV — Jimmy (@Kingerooos) November 9, 2017

Hey, has anybody heard libtards screaming pointlessly at the sky today? Here in WV, we ❤️ POTUS — Barbara Johnson (@Barbara75939296) November 8, 2017

On Fox & Friends today, Diamond and Silk join many in their thoughts that it is time to “move on.” They shared just how furious they were over the constant dragging down of the president and people not giving Trump a chance. They reminded the Fox & Friends hosts and the audience at home that the majority of the people voted to put Trump in office and he is there to do a job. A job that we the people sent him there to do, they added. They also slammed the Republicans who are folding and not supporting Trump today.

Fox & Friends showed a video of people screaming and they zeroed in on a few of the specific screamers in the crowd who were really taking their screaming very serious. A deep breath, and a scream, a deep breath, and a scream, seemed to be the rhythm involved in this exercise of their vocal cords. Some took the event’s title, “Scream Helplessly at the Sky” to heart and they made sure they were looking up at the sky as they let out those screams. Then there were those who actually looked as if they were tiring themselves out while making this effort to scream in unison with their fellow election loss mourners. Below are more social media posts offering up their thoughts on the event.

These "scream helplessly at the sky" events seem even more pointless when you realize these people have been helplessly screaming for 365 straight days. (Really, longer than that.) — Mike (@mike_exe) November 8, 2017

Liberals actually went to the streets to scream at the sky for the 1 year anniversary of Donald Trump. If you are screaming at the sky, you have no life, you're a bored person. Try to get a job, do something with your life, because this is just utterly pathetic. — Mike (@mike_Zollo) November 9, 2017

I just saw this too and oh my!! I can't stop laughing at those babies. Screaming at the sky will solve all of their problems! ???????????? — Mary Dimond (@Mary_Dimond2) November 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Martin Allinger/Shutterstock]