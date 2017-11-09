Details about the health condition of Michael Schumacher remain scarce up to now, with the family spokesperson insisting that no public comment will be made about the German racer’s recovery. Sabine Kehm previously said the Formula 1 legend’s health is not a public issue and that the family wants to protect their privacy as much as possible. Now, new reports suggest that the 48-year-old retired racing driver is still fighting for his life.

The Telegraph reports that Michael Schumacher is still recovering from the life-threatening injuries he sustained after hitting his head on a rock in the French Alps. Most fans can recall that the Formula 1 legend was rushed to the hospital in December of 2013 and was left in a coma after suffering severe head injuries in the accident. Michael was then airlifted to Grenoble Hospital and underwent two life-saving operations right after.

In April of 2014, the family of the popular racer claimed that Michael Schumacher had shown signs of consciousness. Then, it was revealed in July of 2014 that the Formula 1 legend had left Grenoble Hospital. It was confirmed a few months later that the German driver had been transferred to his home near the shores of Lake Geneva.

“Henceforth, Michael’s rehabilitation will take place at his home. Considering the severe head injuries he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months. There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead.”

The Mirror claimed in September that Michael Schumacher could possibly be transferred to the United States for a state-of-the-art treatment that is believed will help him recover from his injuries. Speculation suggests that his wife, Corinna, had reached out for help since the Formula 1 legend is still “weak.” Reports claim that the German racer could be flown to his cattle farm in Dallas, Texas, to receive another round of treatments.

While these claims could possibly be true, it is important to note that the family of the seven-time Formula 1 champion has yet to confirm or deny these reports. Therefore, avid followers of Michael Schumacher should take these speculations lightly until everything has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the same Telegraph report shares that the wife and daughter of the German driver joined a French rodeo event last week. Corinna and Gina reportedly showed off their equestrian skills at Euro Derby in Lyon City, France. For starters, the better half of the Formula 1 legend is a rodeo enthusiast who owns two ranches.

