Which ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Just Quit The Show?

A Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit her role on the long-running Bravo TV reality series but luckily for fans, it wasn’t one of the main ladies. Instead, it was the daughter of Vicki Gunvalson.

According to a new report, Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson and her family, including husband Ryan and their two sons, Troy and Owen, are leaving Orange County and heading for their new home in North Carolina, which means they will no longer be featured guest stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Briana is leaving [The Real Housewives of Orange County] but she didn’t have a blowout fight with Vicki or anything like that,” a source explained to Radar Online on November 9.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Briana Culberson’s husband first confirmed news of their upcoming move on Instagram earlier this week when he revealed they had sold their Southern California home to his many fans and followers. Around the same time, as All About the Real Housewives revealed, Culberson had admitted to her followers that Orange County never truly felt like home.

While Vicki Gunvalson will surely have a hard time saying goodbye to her daughter and her family, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who happens to be the longest-running Real Housewives cast member of all time, is said to be supportive and understanding of Briana Culberson’s decision to relocate to the east coast.

“They want to raise their family away from the spotlight of Hollywood and they definitely want a simpler life,” the Radar Online source noted.

The Radar Online insider went on to reveal that while Briana Culberson thought that returning to Orange County from their previous home in Oklahoma would be a good thing for her family, she and the group are frequently stopped by viewers of the show and asked for photos and autographs, which isn’t what she wants for her kids.

No word yet on whether or not Briana Culberson’s upcoming move will be discussed on an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

