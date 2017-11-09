Ivanka Trump Sparks Mixed Reactions Over Slideshow She Posts On Instagram Of Election Day 2016

Ivanka Trump is sparking mixed reactions over a slideshow she posted on her Instagram account Wednesday of Election Day 2016. The first daughter and special assistant to President Donald Trump shared an outline in photos and captions of how the day played out up until that victorious moment.

Depending on where people stand, it’s either a time to celebrate, or one to try and forget since it’s been one year since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. Of course, Ivanka’s post stirred some different responses with her photos on Instagram. She’s expresses an amazing amount of pride for her father and all that he did to get elected into office.

Photos in the slideshow Ivanka posted on Instagram can be viewed below. Many are a behind-the-scenes look at how Election Day 2016 unfolded for the Trump family.

Ivanka begins with a photo of her granddaughter, Arabella, sitting on her grandfather’s lap as they all were going to vote. The second image show Ivanka walking with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their daughter to the voting booth. The third and fourth photos in the slideshow show everyone watching the election results on television. The next shot shows Ivanka standing between a seated Stephen Miller and her father as they prepare the victory speech; Jared is seen in the following photo as the speech is being prepared. At the end, is a photo of then-President-Elect Donald Trump about to take the podium to deliver his victory speech.

“It’s been an incredible year. I’m as proud of my father’s commitment to and passion for our great country today as I was exactly a year ago!” Ivanka Trump writes in closing.

Needless to say, many responded with great applause or attacked Ivanka for thinking her father’s presidency is anything to celebrate. Many liberals and progressives downright skewered the first daughter, voicing insults and disdain for her father’s agenda. Several supporters jumped in and defended President Trump, raving that it was a great day to remember. Some even predict the president will win again in 2020.

Election Day 2016 was predicted to go to Hillary Clinton, but when all of the votes were tabulated, Donald Trump won the Electoral votes. Clinton won 3 million more in the popular vote, however.

The slideshow Ivanka Trump shared on Instagram of Election Day 2016 will probably remind many people of where they were or what they were doing when it was announced that Donald Trump won. It was an upset win that shocked the nation after political analysts predicted he’d lose to his opponent.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]