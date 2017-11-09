‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Blames Andre For Theo Getting Shot, And Kate Tries To Cover Her Tracks

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shoots Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Even though the detective pulls the trigger, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will point the finger at someone else. He will be devastated and go into a rage. It will be directed at his brother, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis.) It seems that Chad will hold his sibling responsible for Theo’s life hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will try to cover her tracks.

JJ’s story is described as a cop’s worst nightmare. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, a photo of Theo Carver is shown. He is laying on the ground while JJ kneels beside him. Both men look panicked. As the Inquisitr previously reported, head writer Ron Carlivati said the tragedy will divide Salem. Everyone will pick sides and have strong opinions about the shooting. Some will be heartbroken, like Chad DiMera. Theo is family and he shares a special bond with the young man. He tried to guide him, be there while others will be full of rage. Others will be full of rage. One furious character to expect is Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

In an interview with CBS Soaps In Depth this past summer, James Reynolds teased a shocking storyline. He mentioned that Abe’s reaction to a certain event would be surprising. He explained that what he does is not necessarily evil. However, it is different from what fans are used to seeing from the character. He hinted that it had something to do with Theo and it would be an emotional story.

“The audience may have never seen this particular Abe Carver. It’s not bad or evil, but it’s somebody that reacts in ways that are [different.] There’s a lot of emotion involved in what will be happening, and it will really give viewers something to think about.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm JJ is the one who shoots Theo. However, when hearing the news, Chad DiMera directs his anger at someone else. He believes Andre was secretly getting Theo mixed up in DiMera business. This is something Abe didn’t want and he made that very clear. Even so, he knows that Theo will make decisions that he doesn’t agree with.

“He wants Theo to be able to operate on his own but also understands that he has to be more wary of that than other parents might have to.”

However, Chad is mistaken about the shooting being Andre’s fault. It wasn’t his brother that was having Theo work undercover for the family business. It was Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). She was determined to find out who was sabotaging the company. Even though Theo has amazing hacking skills, she made him keep it a secret from Chad. He was uncomfortable with it, but ended up helping Kate anyway. Unfortunately, the end result is Theo getting hit by a bullet.

It is teased that Kate will try to cover her tracks. Is she covering up evidence that she shares the blame for Theo’s injury? Or does she simply not want Andre to find out what she has been doing? Those details have not been released yet. However, fans will find out soon enough. JJ pulls the trigger on Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Salem will never be the same again.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]