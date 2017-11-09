Mueller Investigation Latest: Michael Flynn Troubled By His Sons ‘Legal Exposure’ In Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller sent shockwaves through Washington last week when he laid the first charges in the Trump – Russia investigation. Mueller was appointed special counsel after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Mueller is investigating allegations that members of the Trump campaign team colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. When Mueller charged Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, he made it clear that he was looking closely at the business dealings of Trump associates. Many of the charges against Manafort and Gates relate to business dealings between them and both Russia and Ukraine.

As reported by the Inquisitr last week, Mueller also released details of court papers relating to another member of the Trump campaign team. George Papadopoulos acted as a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign and was the “go-between” who organized meetings between Manafort and a Russian lawyer who was offering “damaging information on Hillary Clinton. President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was also at that meeting.

Since Mueller laid those charges there has been plenty of speculation over who will be next to be indicted. Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn was favorite, closely followed by Jared Kushner. People were so convinced that Flynn would be indicted last Friday that the hashtag #FlynnFriday was trending on social media.

According to CNN, sources close to Michael Flynn have told them that Flynn “has expressed concern about the potential legal exposure of his son, Michael Flynn Jr.” General Flynn was forced to resign over his meetings with Russian officials, and after misleading Vice President Mike Pence over the matter. Like his father, Flynn Jr.’s business dealings in Russia are believed to be under scrutiny by the Mueller investigation.

Two witnesses, interviewed by the Mueller investigation told CNN that they were asked questions about Flynn’s business dealing overseas. One claim is that the Flynn’s may have broken The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). That act requires people acting as agents of foreign entities to disclose their business relationship with foreign countries. Flynn Jr. was also allegedly carrying out undisclosed lobbying work on behalf of Turkish dictator President Erdogan.

As reported by NBC News, the net is tightening around Flynn. They suggest that the Mueller investigation team are interviewing multiple witnesses with a focus on “Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts.” They suggest that Mueller already has enough evidence to indict Michael Flynn and his son.

Michael Flynn Snr. is alleged to have been paid $530,000 last year by the Turkish government. He was not registered as a “foreign lobbyist,” as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act. He did register his interest earlier this year. Michael Flynn Jr. was allegedly acting as his father’s agent in many of these business dealings, so he may well be in legal jeopardy.

If Michael Flynn Snr. is indicted, he will be the first member of Donald Trump’s administration to face charges over Mueller’s Russia investigation.

