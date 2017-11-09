Tamar Braxton Reportedly Feuding With Mom Evelyn Over Domestic Violence Allegations

Tamar Braxton is allegedly feuding with her mom and Braxton Family Values co-star Evelyn Braxton. The two are reportedly at loggerheads right now after Evelyn recently suggested that Tamar’s estranged husband Vince Herbert was physically abusing her daughter shortly after she filed for divorce after almost nine years of marriage.

According to a new report by Page Six, Tamar is allegedly refusing to shoot scenes with her mom for the family’s WE tv reality show after Evelyn made the bombshell claim to TMZ last month that she was worried Vince could “kill” her daughter. Tamar is allegedly so upset about her mom speaking out the two aren’t currently on speaking terms.

“Tamar is not speaking to her mother right now after [Evelyn] told [paparazzi] cameras Vince needs to keep his hands off of her,” a source alleged to the site this week of the latest Braxton family feud.

According to the insider, Tamar is particularly upset with her mom because “she added fuel” to the rampant domestic violence rumors that have been swirling around her and Vince over the past several months by speaking out to paparazzi.

Though a rep for Braxton hasn’t commented on the feud rumors, Page Six reported that a second source confirmed that Tamar was in fact absent as the WE tv cameras rolled for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values over the weekend.

Look at a double portion of my love It put so much joy in my heart to hear both my beautiful daughters @tonibraxton and @tamarbraxton sing! I'm their biggest fan❤️#ProudMomma #LookAtGod A post shared by Evelyn Braxton (@evelynbraxton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

But while neither Braxton is speaking out about a possible feud, Evelyn did post a sweet photo of Tamar and sister Toni Braxton posing together backstage at the Soul Train awards on her Instagram page on November 7.

“Look at a double portion of my love,” she captioned the sweet photo of her daughters. “It [puts] so much joy in my heart to hear both my beautiful daughters @tonibraxton and @tamarbraxton sing! I’m their biggest fan.” She then added the hashtags #ProudMomma and #LookAtGod.

Tamar and Evelyn also notably sat together at the event on November 5.

Evelyn made some pretty shocking confessions to TMZ in October, just days after Tamar confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Vince just one month shy of what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary.

Speaking to paparazzi at LAX airport, Braxton said in a video that she was worried Vince could kill her daughter and urged him to get counseling.

“Keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her,” she said after being asked by awaiting photographers if she had anything to say to Herbert. “I love Vince but I don’t want him to kill my child. [It’s] simple as that.”

“I think that if a person really means what they’re doing then they’ll go and get help,” she then continued. “I think he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed.”

Evelyn’s remarks appeared to confirm rampant rumors of domestic violence within Tamar and Vince’s marriage, despite the couple always denying the various reports in the past.

TMZ alleged in August 2016 that the couple supposedly got into a domestic dispute at a hotel in Atlanta that caused such a scene that the cops called.

Daily Mail then reported shortly after that police were allegedly called again after another physical argument broke out between the now-former couple at their home in California.

Braxton and Herbert have always denied all the allegations of domestic violence.

Season 5 of Tamar & Vince is set to premiere on WE tv tonight (November 9).

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET]