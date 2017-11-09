Garth Brooks Confirms Lip-Syncing At The CMAs, Big Win, Gorgeous Wife, And Taco Bell Completes His Night

Garth Brooks is considered one of the best in country music, and he got rewarded at the 2017 CMAs on Wednesday night by snagging his second consecutive Entertainer of the Year award. However, it didn’t come without a little controversy over his performance previous to accepting the big prize. Social media lit up almost immediately accusing him of lip-syncing to his song, “Ask Me How I Know.” It didn’t take very long before the country sensation admitted that it was not a rumor at all.

Brooks was indeed lip-syncing and he quickly gave an explanation as to why he chose to do it. During a press conference after the awards show, Garth told the press that he had been battling being sick all week and just wasn’t up to performing live. According to a report by The Tennessean, he said that he was afraid that his voice would not hold up. He was not ashamed to admit that he made the choice to make his performance as good as he could.

“We made a gametime call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync and we decided to lip-sync it. We decided to lip-sync it because my voice was just not there, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.”

His fans were certainly vocal about it. As soon as he started performing on stage, they took to social media to call him out. Most were highly disappointed that he would not sing live at the CMAs. There were also his defenders saying that he would sound the same whether he sang live or not.

The 55-year-old legend explained that his voice was rough because he has been busy with the North American leg of his world tour. Brooks mentioned that he and his crew were in the midst of performing 12 shows in 10 days. Combining that with being sick, he felt like he made the best choice for the biggest night in country music.

Despite that short controversy, Garth Brooks had an amazing night. He had his wife, fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, on his arm and took home the coveted trophy. After his big win of the night, both Garth and Trisha were flagged down by GMA’s Lara Spencer. When asked what they were planning on doing when they left the event, Brooks said that they were making a run for the border. The Taco Bell border, that is. Apparently, the country duo are following tradition of eating Taco Bell just as they had done last year after he took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMAs.

This is what we call a winning night!! I get to carry the Queen’s shoes and take home EOTY! love, g #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/Uw8lF7K8nw — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 9, 2017

He also sent out a post on Twitter calling it “a winning night.” It looks like his wife got tired of walking around in her heels as he was caught carrying her shoes home along with his award.

