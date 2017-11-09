‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 116 New Spoilers: Jiren Took Interest In Goku And Kefla Battle

The new spoilers are in, and things are hitting between Goku, Kafla, and… Jiren? Dragon Ball Super Episode 116 titled “The Comeback Omen! Ultra Instinct’s Great Explosion!” reveals the finale of the battle between Goku and Kefla.

As the battle continues with the two formidable Saiyan, Goku’s “Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation!” Kafla, who is speculated to have received a new power-up, pushed back Goku despite his Super Saiyan Blue form.

The merged Kale and Caulifla continues to do immense damage to the Saiyan, and by this, Goku unlocks his Ultra Instinct form. With his most dominant Saiyan form, Goku successfully turns things around, throwing blow after blow to the Universe 6 warrior.

However, Kafla advanced and launched a powerful attack. With Goku’s Ultra Instinct form, he unconsciously dodges and avoided Kafla’s attacks. According to recent spoilers, the Universe 7 Saiyan fires a Kamehameha at point-blank range.

The powered-up Goku defeats Kafla, but achieving the Ultra Instinct form raised the interest of Universe 11’s fiercest warrior, Jiren. The warrior, who defeated Goku in their first encounter, awakens.

Spoilers for DBS ep.116, airing November 19th. Karma karma karma karma karma chameleon. It comes and goes. It comes and goes. pic.twitter.com/6AOE0bXvrI — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 9, 2017

More in-depth inspection of the recent spoilers

The new spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 116 failed to highlight whether Kafla gets eliminated in the Tournament of Power. If so, that will incur two knockouts for Universe 6, leaving them with five warriors remaining.

In the context of Goku unlocking his Ultra Instinct once again, speculation rises that it will be a new power-up or a form. As Dragon Ball Super expert Herms98 discussed in one of his postings, Ultra Instinct “Omen” is both a sign and symptom. Is this going to be a new transformation for Goku that made Jiren react to this presence?

That's 兆し/kizashi/omen as in "Ultra Instinct 'Omen'". It also has the meaning of "symptom" (both an omen and a symptom are signs of something else, you see). I think "omen" is the relevant meaning here, but we'll see. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 9, 2017

If Jiren successfully defeated Goku in his Ultra Instinct form previously, will he still show interest if it is still the same kind of power? If you connect that with science, we only react to new things that trigger our curiosity.

So, to conclude the hypothesis, did Jiren show a massive interest due to the new power or transformation of Goku?

But, what will Jiren do? Are the creators of the hit anime series teasing fans with another Goku and Jiren face-off? It is not too outlandish to speculate the current standpoints of the show. As always, fans will get answers once Dragon Ball Super Episode 115 and 116 air on November 12 and November 16, respectively.

[Featured Image by Tatiana T/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY 2.0]