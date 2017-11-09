Thousands Of People Gather To Scream At The Sky To Mark Donald Trump’s Election Night Win

More often than not, Americans find a unique way to protest.

To mark one year to the day when Donald Trump got elected by defeating Hillary Clinton on November 8, 2016, Americans gathered on the streets in all major cities to scream at the sky to register their disapproval of what has been a year of populist politics in Washington. Although Trump promised his core base of supporters of bringing in major changes to immigration and healthcare policies within a few months of his election, his administration has been marred by a series of resignations, firings, Twitter brawls, name-calling, mass shootings, no major legislative achievements, and an overarching probe about Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia which threatens to oversee his possible ousting from the White House.

For Republicans who were banking on Donald Trump’s populist appeal to help them sail through the new tax reforms and replacement of Obamacare, matters not directly concerning policy directives have consumed more of Trump’s time and energy. He has spent a remarkable 73 days playing golf and unwinding at his personal properties, while the United States has gyrated through one of its most tense times in post-war history. During the time, Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly refusing to close the probe into his collusion with Russia, fought with NFL players for kneeling down during the anthem, threatened to totally destroy nuclear-armed North Korea, brawled with the mayor of a Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and even humiliated the wife of a sergeant who was killed under suspicious circumstances in Niger.

On Trump’s election anniversary, Americans are planning to scream helplessly at the sky https://t.co/l6gEyiR1nn pic.twitter.com/KULXt1arTW — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 24, 2017

Crowd members are clashing while screaming at the sky in NYC on the anniversary of the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/aU89B4HfzA — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 9, 2017

All of which led people across many American cities to take to the streets to voice their disapproval in record numbers on election night anniversary. But to mark the helplessness of citizens unable to influence Washington politics in any meaningful way, instead of singing protest songs and chanting slogans, crowds decided to simply scream at the sky, as reported by The Hill.

“Thousands were expected to attend events planned in New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas and other major cities. The idea was self-explanatory, as people came to public gathering places, looked to the sky and let out a yell.”

These protests were being planned for a while now. Johanna Schulman, a local activist in Cambridge who worked towards organizing one chapter of the event, earlier told Newsweek the helplessness that many Americans feel at the moment needs to be converted into community action.

“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American. Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day? Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference.” “While the event calls upon people to Scream Helplessly, we want to convert that sense of helplessness into resistance, into action, and maybe even into optimism. Although it is important to acknowledge the tragedy that befell our country on November 9, we cannot let it defeat us!”

Over 4,000 people have RSVP'd to an event in Boston Common to scream at the sky on the 2016 Election anniversary: https://t.co/ET8UJmD2fA pic.twitter.com/cS7XbDqDHS — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 23, 2017

[Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]