‘DWTS’ Star Keo Motsepe Launches ‘Thank The Angels’ To Help The Homeless In L.A. On Thanksgiving [Exclusive]

Keo Motsepe’s claim to fame may be his ongoing role on Dancing With the Stars but he’s much more than a dancer. This guy’s got a huge heart and he’s putting it to good use with his new project, “Thank the Angels.”

As the 25th season of the ABC dancing competition winds down, Keo Motsepe is preparing to spread some holiday cheer with the homeless population in Los Angeles and helping him do so are his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran, and her fellow contestant, Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse.

According to a press release shared via email with the Inquisitr on November 8, Keo Motsepe is launching the first “Thank the Angels” gifting service this month, which will feature the dancer and his famous friends, including Corcoran and Pieterse, putting together a number of gift boxes for the homeless.

“It’s time to think of other people,” Keo Motsepe said during a phone interview with the Inquisitr on Wednesday.

“You are not alone… We are all here for one another…. Love wins.”

The “Thank the Angels” gift boxes will include products such as blankets, clothes, toys, and food.

Speaking of his inspiration behind the project, Keo Motsepe recalled a special day in his life when he realized his passion for helping the less fortunate.

“It was Thanksgiving and I bought food and drove around trying to find someone to give it to and then behind a major department store I saw a woman with a small child in the car park sitting against the wall. I went over and offered her the food and she just started crying— that’s a feeling you never forget,” Keo Motsepe explained.

“At that moment I just knew I wanted to do more,” he added.

Keo Motsepe was driven to launch the project by his desire to give back and already, Audi Beverly Hills has teamed up with him and his friends and agreed to supply 200 water bottles and tote bags to help support the homeless in Los Angeles. In addition, Enterprise car rental will be providing transportation to help deliver the “Thank the Angels” gift boxes to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

In the coming weeks, Keo Motsepe hopes to bring more of his celebrity friends on board to help package his “Thank the Angels” boxes and when all is said and done, he plans to drop off more than 200 gift boxes to the homeless on the streets of Los Angeles and to those living in homeless shelters. Motsepe also hopes to see more brands coming forward to partner with him and his group of generous celebrities and donors to provide the necessary products for their mission, including clothing and food for their boxes.

Keo Motsepe and his co-stars will be wrapping up the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars on November 21 and the following day, they will be heading to the Lucky Strike bowling alley in Los Angeles to package the gift boxes for the homeless. Then, on Thanksgiving morning, Motsepe, Corcoran, and Pieterse will be venturing out from West Hollywood, California and traveling to downtown Los Angeles to hand out their boxes to the homeless.

