Scientists Develop An Electric Paper That Could Detect Leaking Pipes

One of the most complicated utility problems inside the edifice is the leaking pipes. This is because it is difficult to determine where is the leaking pipe located. The good news is that the scientists from the University of Washington have now developed an electrically-conductive paper that could sense water and detect the leaking pipes.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A. The study was led by Professor Anthony Dichiara and other colleagues from the University of Washington, according to Royal Society of Chemistry.

The researchers developed the electric paper, dubbed as “smart paper,” using a nanocoating of cationic polyacrylamide and the aqueous dispersion of hydroxyl-functionalized carbon nanotubes (CNTs). They also added pre-adsorbed alkali lignin on lignocellulose wood microfibers onto the formula to create a flexible, lightweight, and electrically conductive paper sheets.

The smart papers have a CNT content as low as 2.5 wt percent and up to 10, 55, and 422 percent increases in tensile strength, wet strength retention, and internal bonding strength. These papers have extreme tensile strain sensitivity and have water-induced electrical resistance. What is good with these smart papers, is that they provide a low-cost and renewable alternative to petrochemical-based materials that could be utilized for portable electronics and sensing applications.

Currently, the researchers are now planning to develop electrically-wired sheets of the paper that could be wrapped around the pipes in industries. In case there is a leaking pipe and the water dampens the paper in a certain area, it will alarm and the central control station will be notified. With this, the leaking pipe will be detected and fixed right away.

In addition, because the smart paper senses and reacts to water, it could monitor the amounts of unwanted water in fuels. The paper is highly sensitive, is well reversible, and is an effective detector for the presence of water.

On the other hand, once the paper accidentally becomes unprotected from drops of water, its fibrous cells could expand three times its normal size. This could remove the nanotubes and disrupt the electrical current flowing in the paper, resulting in turning the power off in the paper. However, once the paper dries out, it is going to function regularly again, according to New Atlas.

