‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy And Bill Make Love, But What About Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 13 tease Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will make love. After months of leading up to the duo hitting the sheets, it will finally happen. But, what about Liam (Scott Clifton)? Will Steffy and Liam separate?

On Thursday’s Bold and the Beautiful show, Steffy orders Liam to stop seeing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She suggests that Sally is using him and he should let her figure out her own issues. Liam didn’t seem too pleased with her suggestion. His response could be what drives Steffy to cheat on her husband with his father.

According to Soap Opera News, Bill and Steffy will hit the sheets after Steffy reveals that Liam refuses to stop helping Sally. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam feels he must help Sally since his father destroyed her company. He doesn’t think it is fair that Sally keeps getting knocked down by his father’s shady business moves.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy doesn’t think Bill is in the wrong. She points out that Bill is just a savvy businessman and doing what he needs to keep his company on top. It is a source of high tension between Steffy and Liam. However, Liam sees it as Bill using his resources to destroy Sally and he cannot stand to see someone being targeted.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will struggle with guilt after she has sex with Bill. She knows it was wrong and would hurt Liam. At this point, Liam hasn’t done anything wrong and has respected his marriage. Aside from sharing a kiss with Sally when he thought he was dying, he hasn’t given Sally the idea that they had a romantic relationship at all.

A few days ago, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hinted that Steffy would struggle with a secret while celebrating Thanksgiving with her family and wonder if she should tell Liam the truth. Many B&B viewers assumed she was pregnant and didn’t want to tell him yet.

Would you like to see Bill and Steffy together? How do you think Liam will react?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]