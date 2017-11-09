‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John And Marlena Get Frisky, Eric Comforts Jennifer, And Claire Turns To Tripp

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal sizzling romance scenes, an emergency surgery, and chaotic concern. The latest information teases John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) get frisky. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will comfort Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Also, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) turns to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Find out what to expect when new episodes of the soap opera air next week.

It has been a long time since “Jarlena” had some romantic action. That is going to change next week. Lately, John and Marlena have been focused on other things. For example, Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) arrival and Paul Narita’s (Christopher Sean) dilemma. Then, there was the Memphis journey and the search for Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Once they arrive back in Salem, expect John and Marlena to have some quality time together.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Eric will comfort his friend, Jennifer. This has nothing to do with love, but everything to do with friendship. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will accidentally shoot Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). As the young man fights for his life, JJ will be overcome with guilt. DOOL spoilers state that Jennifer will try to help her son, according to Daytime Royalty Online. Of course, she will be distraught over JJ’s predicament. Luckily, Eric will be there to help her through it.

Theo’s injuries are serious and Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will be called in to perform emergency surgery. At the hospital, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will also jump into action. Claire Brady will most likely rush to the hospital once she hears the news. Even though she is angry with Theo, she still loves him.

Everyone needs someone to turn to in times of distress. For Claire, that person is Tripp Dalton. She vents to her roommate and might even lean on him after she finds out her boyfriend was shot. Tripp has a major crush on the aspiring singer, but he will try to keep his racing heart under control.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for November sweeps reveal that these teasers are just the tip of the iceberg. Expect Abe Carver (James Reynolds) to go into a rage. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will lash out. The people of Salem will finally discover that Will Horton is alive, but has no memory of his past. Then, there is the “PaulSon” situation, and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is going to have to make a heartbreaking choice.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Which storyline are you looking forward to the most?

