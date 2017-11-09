Celebrities Rally Around Carrie Underwood As She Breaks Down At 2017 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood broke down in tears during her incredibly emotional in memoriam performance of “Softly and Tenderly” at the 2017 CMA Awards. The country star, who co-hosted the ABC award show for her tenth straight year alongside Brad Paisley, cried as she performed a heart-wrenching version of the Christian hymn during the live broadcast.

Carrie teared up and her voice broke as the audience held up thousands of candles in memory of the artists music has lost this year, including Troy Gentry and Glen Campbell, while Underwood’s emotional performance also paid tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on October 1.

The incredibly emotional performance stuck a chord with viewers all across the U.S., while a number of famous faces rallied around Carrie after she became visibly emotional during the live broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena.

A number of celebrities sent love to the country star after seeing her cry and break down in tears during the show, praising Carrie for her incredibly raw and emotional performance.

Country star Cole Swindell tweeted that he had “chills” after seeing Underwood take to the stage, noting that she gave an “unbelievable performance” as she stood in the middle of Bridgestone Arena and sang.

Moving tribute from @carrieunderwood and @CountryMusic Association to those lost in Las Vegas on October 1st. Rest in peace…#CMAawards pic.twitter.com/FwhautLfVe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

“Not sure there will ever be a more powerful performance on the #CMAs,” added The Swon Brothers. “Just felt Jesus in our living room. Amazing job @carrieunderwood.”

Chris Young simply tweeted “Thank you” in response to Carrie’s rendition of the hymn.

Former Jonas Brothers singer Kevin Jonas also heaped praise on the mom of one for her tribute to all those who lost their lives, calling her performance “the most beautiful and incredible showcase of love for the people who make music and listen to it.”

Former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins also took to Twitter to send love to the American Idol winner. “Wow @carrieunderwood, Jesus is waiting,” he wrote after seeing her perform. “I really like the CMAs #CMA.”

Singer Lindsay Ell, who was in the CMAs audience in Nashville as Underwood sang, then joked that she forgot to put Kleenex in her purse after becoming emotional, while CMT host Cody Alan tweeted, “This is the moment we’ll talk about tomorrow and forevermore.”

Christian artist Israel Houghton also praised Underwood on the social media site, claiming that her incredibly raw performance of the hymn ripped his heart out.

“Just had my heart ripped out by @carrieunderwood singing on the #CMA’s in [memoriam]. Wow,” he wrote after seeing the singer break down in tears and start crying on the stage during the tribute.

Underwood’s fellow country star Carly Pearce shared a photo of her looking visibly emotional as she sang and wrote, “Beautiful woman. Beautiful voice. Beautiful moment. @carrieunderwood #CMAawards,” while singer Joy Villa called Carrie a “true artist.”

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star Jacqueline Laurita, who hails from Las Vegas, tweeted that she too got emotional after seeing Carrie’s CMAs performance.

“Omg! All the pictures of all those beautiful souls at the end! #VegasStrong @carrieunderwood You’re amazing!” she wrote on social media, while her daughter Ashlee Holmes added “#VegasStrong love you @carrieunderwood #CMAawards.”

“Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling. @carrieunderwood with the audience holding candles for the In Memoriam,” added The Voice star Natalie Stovall, who then claimed that “the Lord gave her the gift for this.”

U.S. Senator Cortez Masto, who hails from Nevada,‏ also praised the “Dirty Laundry” singer on social media after seeing the tribute. She called Carrie’s CMAs performance “incredibly touching.”

“Thank you. The power of human compassion will continue to help us heal. #VegasStrong,” she added of Underwood’s tribute.

Actress Olivia Munn also had high praise for Carrie as she watched the CMAs, as she praised Underwood and Paisley for their entertaining monologue at the top of the show. “LOVED the #CMAawards opening and @BradPaisley & @carrieunderwood opening monologue,” she said.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]