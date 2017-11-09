Did Miranda Lambert Throw Some Subtle Shade At Blake Shelton At The 2017 CMA Awards?

Miranda Lambert shone at the 51st Annual CMA Awards on November 8 as she picked up the award for Female Vocalist of the Year and walked the red carpet with boyfriend Anderson East, but it was her soulful performance of “To Learn Her” that has a number of fans claiming she was throwing some subtle shade to ex-husband Blake Shelton.

As the star took to the stage for her emotional performance of the ballad, a number of Twitter users claimed Miranda may have been throwing out just a little shade in her ex’s direction as he was noticeably absent from the show after failing to gain a single nomination at the 2017 awards.

Lyric magazine noted on social media that Miranda appeared to do a pretty purposeful eye roll during one of the more poignant lyrics in the song. They tweeted that they “loved @mirandalambert eye roll when she sang ‘if you take her, you might hate her and be left with just a ray'” alongside a blushing emoji, seemingly suggesting she may have been singing about her former husband.

Twitter user @mikaylaeckler also noticed the possible shade during the show co-hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, tweeting during the live broadcast, “DID ANYONE ELSE SEE MIRANDA LOWKEY THROW SHADE AT BLAKE?????”

Others were then a little more candid in their allegations of shade towards the country star, claiming that the entirety of Miranda’s latest CMA Awards performance appeared to have been directed at her ex.

“I feel like Miranda is throwing shade at Blake #LoveHer,” another viewer tweeted during Lambert’s soulful performance, while @classycurls7 claimed that they thought “Miranda is singing this for Blake right now #CMAawards.”

“Wouldn’t be the CMAs without a little Miranda/Blake shade sprinkled into the show right?? lol #CMAawards,” @BrookeRadio then added. “One of my favorite things is when Miranda throws shade where it’s deserved,” another tweeted of the possible diss during the CMAs.

Blake – who’s won nine CMA Awards over the course of his career – was noticeably absent from the Nashville show, and it’s thought that the country star instead spent his Wednesday night with girlfriend Gwen Stefani at the taping of her upcoming NBC Christmas special in Los Angeles.

It was also just the past April that Shelton was accused of throwing out a diss in Lambert’s direction after she performed the track “Tin Man” at the 2017 ACM Awards, which he also did not attend.

But while Miranda hasn’t confirmed if she was throwing just a little shade at her ex at the 2017 CMA Awards, she has been pretty open about the fact that the majority of tracks on her latest release, The Weight of These Wings, were inspired by her 2015 divorce from Shelton.

Lambert most recently opened up about pouring her emotions into the album during a songwriter’s session in September.

“I did get divorced in 2015. Just pretty much this whole record … I did start drinking a lot,” Miranda told attendees at the session according to People as she discussed the tracks on her latest release, adding that “music is medicine” for her.

