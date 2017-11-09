Corey Feldman Writes Open Letter To Hollywood, Teases Identity Of A-List Abuser Who Continues To Threaten

Corey Feldman is speaking his truth as he explains why he has embarked on a crowdfunding campaign to make a movie in which he plans to expose real-life Hollywood pedophiles. In a lengthy open letter to Hollywood, Feldman thanked the 4,300 donors who have already supported his cause and went into great detail about his campaign and why he has publicly released only some of the names of his alleged abusers and not all of them.

Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign continues to grow, as does Feldman’s social media following. The former child star, who has long claimed that both him and his best friend and Goonies co-star Corey Haim were abused when they were child stars, revealed he has gained 75,000 new Twitter followers over the past few weeks. Corey used his social media platform to reiterate that the $10 million he is seeking to raise will not only fund his movie but will also provide protection for his family after he releases the name of an alleged abuser who is a Hollywood A-lister with ties to a major studio.

“Well let me be very clear,” Feldman wrote.

“The man at the end of this bread crumb trail, the coveted name A-lister everybody wants to know about has, & does continue to threaten his victims with death. It’s actually his go-to statement. Anyone that knows who I am talking about can find multiple court records in which defendants have claimed that they feared for their safety after confronting him. Point blank, he threatens people’s lives and has a history of violent behavior.”

Corey Feldman’s statement about one of the alleged abusers comes amid new tabloid allegations that actor Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim when they were co-stars on the 1986 movie Lucas. Haim was 13 years old at the time he made the movie, while Sheen was 19. In a statement to People, Charlie Sheen’s rep said the actor “absolutely denies the claim.”

Charlie Sheen has a long history of violent and erratic behavior, but Corey Feldman has not personally named the former Two and a Half Men star as one of his abusers. But in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, Feldman did write about an unnamed individual who became sexually involved with Haim on the set of Lucas.

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas], he explained an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all ‘guys do,” Feldman wrote.

“So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers, during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized. [That man] walks around, one of the most successful people in the entertainment industry, still making money hand over fist.”

Feldman has also been vocal about the fact that he is not a Charlie Sheen fan, once telling an interviewer that “Charlie and Corey [Haim] started their careers pretty much together,” and that before Haim died at age 38 he “fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together” while Sheen sailed on to greater fame. In 2015, Charlie Sheen announced he is HIV positive.

In his initial pitch for his crowdfunding campaign, Corey Feldman revealed that right off the bat he can name “six names, one of them who is still very powerful today, and a story that leaks all the way up to a studio” that “connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.” In interviews with Dr. Oz and The Today Show’s Megyn Kelly last week, Feldman named two of his alleged abusers: His License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream co-star Jon Grissom, and former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss. But Feldman has long claimed that there are people in Hollywood who want him dead, which is why he stayed silent on the identities of his alleged abusers for more than 30 years.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business,” Feldman said during an appearance on The View to promote Coreyography. “And they do not want me saying this right now. They want me dead.”

Corey Feldman recently claimed he had a “near-death experience” upon announcing his plans to expose the Hollywood pedophile ring. Feldman revealed that two trucks came straight at him and nearly hit him. A statement on the fundraising site for Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign reveals the actor has already taken precautions to safeguard his bombshell information should something happen to him before he is able to make his film.

“As a security measure Corey has already written down the names and details of the events and given them to a trusted person of power, in case anything should happen to him or any member of his family before the film is finished,” a statement on his Truth Campaign website reveals.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation]