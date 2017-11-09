‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady Punches Susan, Goes Ballastic On Paul For Will Horton Secret

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal there will be revelations and violent outbursts. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) punches Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson). Also, she ends up going ballistic on Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Find out what to expect with the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) mystery on the NBC soap opera.

When John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Sami Brady finally faced Susan, they were told a huge lie. Eileen Davidson’s character said the resurrection injection didn’t work on Will Horton. However, that was not true and later, Paul would see the dead Salemite working at a bar. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) also saw him, but assumed he was having another drunk hallucination.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that everyone will finally discover the shocking truth. After Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) decides to go ahead and marry Paul, a secret comes out. Paul explains that Will really is alive. Eventually, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady will hear the shocking news, as will everyone else in Salem.

According to Twitter user @nicholsevansfan, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami goes ballistic on Paul for keeping the secret. However, that isn’t the only person she attacks. Expect to see Sami punch Susan in the face. Her reaction should tell viewers if it really is Susan, or if there is any truth to the theory that it is really Kristen DiMera. It should be an epic scene and of course, Susan wouldn’t the first person Sami has punched.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also state that Will is not going to remember his life in Salem. Everything that happened before the resurrection will either be blank or filled with false memories. It was previously speculated that Susan brainwashed Will. Another speculation is that he has amnesia, a possible side effect from the resurrection formula.

As a result, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will try to get him to recall his former life. However, his efforts are useless. This leads to Marlena Evans trying to get Will to recapture his memories the following week.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Watch new episodes of the NBC soap opera weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]