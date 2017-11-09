‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Tries To Get Will Horton To Remember, Does He Succeed Or Fail?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will not remember his former life. Desperate to help, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will try to trigger the Salemite’s memory. Is his attempt successful, or will his loved ones have to resort to more drastic measures?

There was speculation that Will would either have amnesia or be brainwashed. One of those definitely seems to be the case. Fans were worried that the mystery would go on for months. However, the truth will come out soon. Unfortunately, it will not be easy to reverse what Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) have done.

Next week on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease that Sonny will try to get Will to remember. This will be emotional for him, especially after Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) confesses his secret. Sonny has spoken before of wanting one more chance to say certain things to Will. He also fantasized about him being alive, and what he would say and do. Sonny has lived with a lot of guilt and regret.

As fans recall, there was a messy love triangle between Will, Sonny, and Paul. “WilSon” separated and Sonny went to Europe to get some space. When he returned, Will Horton was dead, murdered by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) aka the Necktie Killer. Ever since then, Freddie Smith’s character has been filling his mind with what he should have done differently. Just when he finally moved on with Paul Narita, his old wounds were ripped open again.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 13 suggest that Sonny can’t get Will to remember his old life in Salem. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will try things her way. She is not only Will’s grandmother, but also a psychiatrist. She has helped others remember before, so maybe she will have more luck with Will’s memories.

As noted by Soap Central, fans should expect a lot of reunions after Will returns to Salem. Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and Ari are some of them. Will any of their faces trigger Will’s memories? Or should viewers expect to see Will Horton living a brand new life, uncertain of who he was before the resurrection?

What do you think of Will Horton’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS]