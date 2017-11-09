Kevin Spacey Out Of Ridley Scott’s Movie, Is The Gay Actor’s Fate Going Harvey Weinstein’s Way To Get Banned?

These are hard times for Kevin Spacey. He has been thrown out of Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie, All The Money In The World. The biopic of oil magnate J Paul Getty will be reshot with Christopher Plummer. The decision comes when only more than a month is left before the scheduled release date.

First, The House of Cards actor faced scandalous allegations from Anthony Rapp. After that, a number of others have claimed that the double-Academy Award winner is known for his sexually abusive activities. Spacey apologized to Rapp in an open letter. In the same letter, he came out as gay.

There were more allegations against Kevin Spacey. He allegedly grabbed the genitals of Heather Unruh’s son in July 2016. According to Unruh, the incident was not reported because her 18-year-old felt embarrassed about it.

However, it was only the beginning of the difficult times for Kevin Spacey. The actor, known for playing sociopath Frank Underwood in House of Cards, found himself facing a storm of allegations. The shooting of the Netflix drama was cancelled until further notice. There are demands that Spacey should be replaced with Kevin James.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that Plummer would immediately start the process of reshooting the movie. Every scene that had Spacey would be reshot with the new actor. During the process, co-actors Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg are going to be involved as well. Plummer was Scott’s first choice, but the director was asked to work with a bigger star.

It was earlier reported that Kevin Spacey checked into sex addiction rehab with Harvey Weinstein, who was earlier banned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

There were numerous allegations of sexual abuse and rape against Weinstein. As a result, his highly successful career in Hollywood has apparently come to an end. While expelling Weinstein, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that the decision against Weinstein was taken to convey a message. The board added that the era of workplace harassment in Hollywood was over.

Since there is a no-tolerance policy against sexual abuse in Hollywood now, one may wonder if Kevin Spacey would face the same fate like Harvey Weinstein and get expelled.

