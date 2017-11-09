‘The Bachelorette’s’ Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth Wedding: Are They Finally Tying The Knot?

The Bachelorette Season 11 lead star Kaitlyn Bristowe has managed to find love in her fiance, Shawn Booth. The two are promised to each other and have been that way for two years but their fans have yet to know when they will be tying the knot. But on Monday, the 32-year-old Canadian beauty got everyone thinking that she will be walking down the aisle soon after she was spotted in New York City trying on wedding dresses.

So are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth ready to take the next big step in their relationship? Bristowe was hanging out with bridal designer Hayley Page and she took to Instagram Story to share how her day went – which was spent mostly putting on wedding dresses and checking out how it looks on her.

“I had a very long day today, but in the best way possible. I tried on wedding dresses all day, exciting stuff.”

Shawn proposed to Kaitlyn in the finale of The Bachelorette Season 11 in 2015 but they have been taking things slow since. They also haven’t been too vocal about their plans to marry. There was a time, though, that the couple teased the fans about a possible wedding in Las Vegas. Bristowe shared to People that she’s low-maintenance, implying that she doesn’t care about going for specific colors or even picking out flowers. Booth, on the other hand, said he had pictured himself getting married in a chapel in Vegas.

At the moment, nothing’s confirmed yet but fans took Bristowe’s “wedding dress shopping” as a hint that she will finally get married to Booth.

The couple celebrated two years of being engaged in May and Bristowe shared adorable photos of them together. She even said in the caption how glad she is being in a relationship with Booth since she doesn’t “feel pressure.” Bristowe explained that they are taking their time as a couple and she’s happy that there isn’t a set date for their wedding at the moment.

Booth, on the other hand, also expressed his love for his fiancee, describing her as a “beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad-a** woman.” He also shared how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

As for the big day, fans continue to wait for more updates as the couple hasn’t announced anything official yet. Are you excited about Kaitlyn and Shawn’s wedding?

