Kate Middleton Claims She’s Well Enough And Can Finally Take Prince George To School

Looks like things are looking up for Kate Middleton recently — at least when it comes to her condition. The Duchess of Cambridge is slowly getting back in the spotlight after a very challenging phase in her third pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old royalty was at the opening of the annual School Leaders Forum spearheaded by the children’s mental-health charity, Place2Be. There, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her current situation amid her third pregnancy.

Speaking to the audience, Kate revealed that her difficult pregnancy is now improving, adding that she feels a lot better than before. In fact, she is now well enough to finally take Prince George to school.

Kate shared that she is now able to attend her eldest son’s early morning drop-offs at Thomas’s Battersea. Although the Duchess of Cambridge still experiences morning sickness, it has become less intense lately.

“As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child,” the soon-to-be mother-of-three told the crowd. “Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together.”

It can be recalled that in September, four-year-old Prince George started school at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea in London. At that time, Prince William dropped off the adorable tot alone because Kate was too ill with morning sickness.

Royal watchers anticipated the young prince’s big day, especially since it’ll be the first time for him to be in a big school. The Kensington Palace previously revealed that the third in line to the British throne will be known at school as George Cambridge.

Although Kate was not able to personally witness Prince George’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea, she made sure to give the young tot some encouraging words.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge ???????? ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

This is not the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge suffered from severe morning sickness during pregnancy. During her first pregnancy with Prince George in 2012, Kate was hospitalized at King Edward II Hospital due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

Her condition continued to her second pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, prompting her to cancel several public appearances and commitments.

As for her third, Kate had to clear her schedule for a few weeks in order for her to stay home and rest. According to report, her morning sickness was so bad she resorted to a well-known home remedy, ginger.

Prince William revealed that his wife tried to ease her symptoms with ginger biscuits, noting that her condition is worse than the previous pregnancies.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third royal baby in April 2018.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]