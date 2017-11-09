New York Knicks: Scott Perry Considers Trade As Noah Returns

Scott Perry looks to trade as New York Knicks center Joakim Noah returns after a 12-game suspension. Noah will be returning on Monday and Perry will need to make a decision on who to trade. The Knicks already have a full roster and will need to replace a member of the team with Noah’s return in site. Noah is on a four-year contract worth $72 million and cannot be dropped from the team at the moment. The Knicks lost 112-99 to the Orlando Magic and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, the decision to waive or trade a player is a huge one for the Knicks.

The Knicks’ star player Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis missed the game against Orlando Magic because of a swollen elbow. Lithuanian forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas has been unimpressive in his stead. Kuzminskas missed two shots on Wednesday and is considered a possible candidate for trade as his agents consider interests from other teams in the NBA. Reports indicate that Kuzminskas may be the player to be traded as Noah returns.

Perry has not made a decision about the trade or waive official but there should be details as Noah returns from suspension on Monday.

“I think it would be unfair for me to comment about any guy as it relates to if he’s going to be here or not.”

However, Scott Perry has dropped some hints about the kind of players needed in the team. Kuzminskas seems like a more logical decision but we are not ruling out any surprises before the announcement.

“The biggest thing I’m looking for is consistency of effort each night,”

Perry and his team need to put a lot into consideration before making a trade, he seems to be content with the trade involving Carmelo Anthony for Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott.

“We made the trade because we believed in the two guys we got back in Kanter and Doug McDermott. Thus far those guys have proven to really come in and fit. They’re hard workers, they’re pros. They’re about the things that we want [for] this team.”

Hardaway Jr. records first career double-double & Ntilikina dishes a career-high 9 assists. The @MajorEnergy Postgame Report ⤵️ ???? https://t.co/C4pd9MjObv pic.twitter.com/7DnpAq0474 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 9, 2017

The Knicks will be playing the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 11 in the NBA Eastern Conference. Scott Perry was vice president at Sacramento for three months before moving to New York in 2017, he will be facing his former NBA team on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Abbie Parr/Getty Images]